'Truly Special' - Here's Why You Must Visit This Incredible Corner Of Austria On Your Next Golf Break

I've been lucky enough to visit around half of the countries in Europe at least once prior to my 32nd birthday and I'm sure I could recommend somewhere to suit just about any wishlist.

But there are a few places I'd send anyone in a heartbeat and I know they'd love it. Joining that exclusive list has to now be the state of Salzburg.

Located in the north-west of Austria, nestled up against the continent's most famous mountain range, Salzburg is far more than just the key city many people are familiar with.

The region in which it sits is incredibly diverse and caters to a wide variety of wants and needs from those who visit all year round.

From jaw-dropping snowcapped mountain ranges which make up the Alps to vast sapphire blue lakes down below and the dense emerald green pine forests that fill in the gaps, the 90-minute drive on my first day in the country made me feel like a kid again.

I literally couldn't stop looking out of the window with a genuine expression of amazement on my face, all while sending a sickening number of jealousy-inducing photos back home. Salzburg's scenery is so awesome, I was almost thankful for the 3am wake-up call I'd endured hours earlier. Almost.

Over the subsequent three-and-a-half days, the lovely group of people at SalzburgerLand - the area's tourism board - helped me realize the place they're lucky enough to promote is just as special in every corner.

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An immediate trip to Golfclub Gut Altentann - where the Austrian Alpine Open will return to in 2027 - was the first evidence of this. The Nicklaus Signature design is a devilishly tricky layout which will undoubtedly test the DP World Tour's best again next year.

It was far too tough for me, with what felt like more lakes than across the whole of Canada on the property, and my lone birdie was long forgotten about following a complete mauling by the closing Alpine Bear Trap - a three-hole stretch with absolutely nowhere to miss or bail out.

Due to aviation-based delays, we were only able to play the final six holes. Before teeing off, I was disappointed at the fact. Three lost balls later, I sat on the terrace with a plate of local food watching other poor souls taking forlorn peeks into the water and thought maybe six holes was about right.

Still, if you're up for a challenge and want to play a tour-standard course in beautiful surroundings, it's an unforgettable experience on a varied and testing layout.

Mind you, the state of Salzburg isn't exactly short of intriguing golf courses hugged by scenery you'd find on a postcard or computer screensaver.

A general view of Golfclub Zell am See (Image credit: SalzburgerLand)

Our trip included a round each at Golfclub Zell am See-Kaprun-Saalbach, which I now consider to be the most beautiful golf course I've ever played, and Golfclub Hohe Tauern Mittersill - the site of a regretful 81 which should have been much less if not for a final-hole meltdown. But I digress.

Even if you happen to be suffering a particularly tough day on the links, surroundings this extraordinary provide the perfect tonic.

Just breathe in the naturally filtered air, gaze out across the crystal-clear sun-kissed picture in front of you and realize things could be far worse. You could be playing terribly while cold and wet somewhere in the British Isles instead.

A general view of Golfclub Nationalpark Hohe Tauern (Image credit: SalzburgerLand)

The courses I hacked it round on are part of almost 30 brilliant layouts in the region - many of which can be played by utilizing the Golf Alpin card which allows tourists the chance to easily sample up to five full rounds at different golf clubs over a maximum period of two seasons. More information can be found on the Golf Alpin website.

And the Golf Alpin card might be a good idea because not only is the variety of golf courses up and down the valleys superb, but the state of Salzburg has so much more to offer, giving you and your loved ones that chance to return at a later date without feeling rushed.

During the few days I visited, we relaxed on a boat trip around Lake Zell am See, took in a leisurely hike through the Sigmund Thun gorge in Kaprun and experienced an incredible dinner at Schloss Mittersill which overlooks the aforementioned town and valley.

A group photo at Sigmund Thun gorge in Kaprun, Austria with Golf Monthly's Jonny Leighfield (third left) (Image credit: SalzburgerLand)

And that's all without mentioning the countless walking routes plus the rich level of wildlife I witnessed during my short stay - from Stone Eagles to imposing red deer stags. It was pretty close to my idea of heaven.

Speaking of the dream scenario, I was also told there's often a brief period in the spring where it's possible to ski down mountains in the morning and then descend for a game of golf later in the day.

If I could ski, I'd certainly be trying my luck at qualifying for the next Ski&Golf World Championships (look it up, it's a real thing!).

Jonny Leighfield tees off from the first hole at Golfclub Zell am See's Course Kitzsteinhorn (Image credit: SalzburgerLand)

As for the area's accommodation, I never tired of the typical Alpine-chalet-style buildings which litter every town. Many are people's houses while a fair few serve as hotels for guests. Each made me wish my house looked even half as beautiful.

We stayed in Hotel Tirolerhof (Zell am See) and Hotel Bräurup (Mittersill) over the duration of our visit, and I'd book back in right away if given the chance.

Both blended comfort and tradition with modern style - and I wouldn't mind betting they're not the only places in Salzburg which tempt you into returning. They're also part of more than 20 Golf Alpin partner hotels which make a golf trip to the area as easy as possible.

(Image credit: SalzburgerLand)

If my tale has tempted you into looking at a trip to Austria (and I really hope it has), try and match your expedition with the DP World Tour's Austrian Alpine Open, which is what we did.

It was the perfect end to a magical week and saw us take in the final day of the event at Golfclub Kitzbuhel-Schwarzsee-Reith, where Kato Kaneko clinched his maiden DP World Tour title in front of a great crowd.

(Image credit: Future)

I love attending pro golf tournaments anyway, and visiting my first overseas event gave me a fresh appreciation for what a spectacular circuit the DP World Tour is.

It also made me realize how lucky the pros are, having the chance to visit remarkable places like this every week.

Having briefly toured through the picturesque town of Kitzbuhel earlier that day, where many of the Austrian Open contenders were no doubt staying, it confirmed to me this area of the world is somewhere you can't help but recommend. You really have to see it for yourself.