Those who listen to the Kick Point podcast will know that Annika Sorenstam is probably my favorite golfer of all time. My love affair with the game - and my ultimate desire to become a golf professional myself - truly started back in the mid-to-late 1990s.

I still vividly remember the trips to Woburn with my mum to watch the Weetabix Women’s British Open, as it was known back then. Watching Sorenstam plot her way around those tree-lined fairways with robotic precision was utterly mesmerizing. But nothing quite compared to her post-round range sessions, where every single ball flight looked like I was watching the exact same video on a continuous loop!

Annika Sorenstam at the 1999 Weetabix Women's British Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the AIG Women’s Open taking place this week, I couldn't help but want to urge just a few more men to settle down and watch the world's best female players navigate the beautiful and brutal layout of Royal Lytham & St Annes.

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A Missed Opportunity for the Average Golfer

Sadly, the viewing figures tell us that the vast majority of male golf fans only tune in to watch men’s professional golf, completely bypassing the women’s game. It is a genuine shame, because if you are looking to learn and improve your own game while being thoroughly entertained, chances are, the women’s tour is far more closely aligned with how you actually play golf.

Look at the statistics:

Average UK Male Amateur Driver Swing Speed: 90–95 mph

Average LPGA Tour Driver Swing Speed: 94–96 mph