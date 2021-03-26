Craigielaw is blessed not just with a fine, modern links, but also its own golfer-friendly accommodation. Rob Smith takes a look

Craigielaw Stay and Play Review

Right in the heart of Scotland’s Golf Coast – East Lothian – Craigielaw is perfectly situated for a trip to play one or more of the bountiful, wonderful courses nearby.

It also boasts its own, very fine links, one that is mature well beyond its tender 20 years.

The course is a proper championship test.

So much so that in 2019 it hosted the Scottish Senior Open, won by Paul Lawrie.

Much of the challenge is in its tough par 4s, especially from the 12th round to the 16th.

There is also excellent strategic and visual bunkering, and there are plenty of testing, contoured greens.

The course regularly rubs shoulders with neighbouring Kilspindie, and drystone walls add character at the same time as strengthening the feeling of maturity.

For practice, or a quick, informal, fun game in a spare hour, there is a 6 hole par 3 course on site, right behind the hotel.

The 25-room hotel is spot-on for golfers with the accommodation overlooking either the course or the courtyard.

The latter location is an excellent spot for al fresco dining.

The hearty menu is both delicious and very reasonably priced, and there is some terrific value to be had via the club’s golfing breaks.

Dinner, bed and breakfast combined with two rounds of golf can actually be cheaper than the single green fee at some of the more senior courses nearby.

There are several Golf Monthly Top 100 and Next 100 courses very close by including Muirfield, North Berwick and Gullane.

Links golf is also fully enjoyable at any time of the year, and Craigielaw therefore makes for a perfect base for golfing trips of any duration.

All in all, a perfect golfing place to stay and play.