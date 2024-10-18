Zoe Campos Facts: 17 Things To Know About College Golf Star

American Zoe Campos is a talented amateur golfer with a long and impressive list of achievements throughout a fine college career.

She seems destined to make an impact in the professional ranks at some point, so get to know her a little better with these facts...

Zoe Campos Facts:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Zoe Antoinette Campos was born in West Hills, California on 28 February 2003, and goes to college at UCLA.

2. She won the Major Champions Invitational in Arizona in 2020 - a junior tournament hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

3. Campos is a four-time junior All-American (2017-2020) and played for the United States in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup.

4. She played in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019 as a 16-year-old and managed a fine T5 finish.

5. She won four times in her 2023-24 Junior year, shooting a career-best 65 twice, recording the third best single-season scoring average in UCLA history with 70.7 and setting a new Bruins record with 21 rounds under par - beating the previous best set by Lilia Vu, Bronte Law and Alison Lee.

6. Campos has been as high as fourth in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking.

7. She won her first and second collegiate events back-to-back - with her breakthrough coming by winning the Avenue Spring Break Classic in her fifth college golf start in March 2023, followed by the Silverado Showdown in her very next event just a week later.

8. She made her first Major start in the 2023 Chevron Championship, where she missed the cut at four over.

9. She then played in the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, missing the cut on 12 over.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Campos has earned First Team All-America honors in both 2023 and 2024.

11. She won back-to-back starts again in 2024, landing the Pac 12 Preview and The Show in consecutive starts.

12. After those back-to-back wins she then made it three wins in four starts at the Ping ASU Invitational in March 2024 - around a year after her previous consecutive wins so she obviously likes that time of year.

13. She won the 2024 NCAA D1 Las Vegas Regional ahead of Lottie Woad.

14. She finished T10 in the NCAA D1 Women's Championship, which was won by Adela Cernousek, and finished the season ranked the ninth best women's college golfer.

15. She was part of the UCLA team that got to the final of the NCAA D1 Women's national championship match, where they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Stanford. Campos won her match in the final though 4&3 over Sadie Englemann.

16. She made her fifth appearance at the US Women's Amateur Championship in 2024, where she finished third in the strokeplay part of the event but then lost in the last 64 against Bailey Shoemaker.

17. She made her debut in the Curtis Cup in 2024, becoming the 11th UCLA Bruin to play in the event. Campos went 1-2-1 at Sunningdale as the USA lost Great Britain & Ireland 10.5-9.5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zoe Campos Bio Date of birth 28 February, 2003 Hometown West Hills, California College UCLA Best world amateur ranking 4 Collegiate wins 6 Majors played 2 (Chevron Championship, US Open - 2023)

Zoe Campos college wins