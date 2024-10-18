Adela Cernousek Facts: 13 Things To Know About The NCAA Div 1 Champion
France's Adela Cernousek looks to be a Solheim Cup star of the future, get to know her impressive career so far...
Adela Cernousek is one of Europe's most promising female golfers, with the Frenchwoman winning the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Championship and starring for Texas A&M.
Get to know her life and impressive career better with these facts...
Adela Cernousek facts:
1. She is from Antibes, on the south coast of France, just west of the city of Nice.
2. In her freshman season at Texas A&M, she had a 72.21 stroke average, which was the second best by a freshman in school history.
3. She won the 2021 Open des Aisses, a professional event in France, after coming through a playoff.
4. She represented France in the 2023 Women's World Amateur Team Championship at Abu Dhabi GC, where she finished T20 in the individual leaderboard.
5. In her junior year at Texas A&M, Cernousek had a scoring average of 69.94, which is the lowest in school history and the first under 71 by a woman.
6. She won the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Championship, becoming the first Texas A&M golfer in history to do so. She finished with a score of 12-under-par to beat FSU's Lottie Woad by three.
7. She won her US Open qualifier at Texas' Golfcrest CC with a score of six-under-par to make it to the 2024 US Women's Open, where she made the cut and finished T67th.
8. She played in the 2024 Evian Championship in France, where she missed the cut by two strokes.
9. Cernousek also played in the 2024 Dana Open on the LPGA Tour, narrowly going on to miss the cut by a single stroke.
10. She represented the International team at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Team USA beat the Internationals 32.5-27.5.
11. She made the quarter finals of the 2024 US Women's Amateur, where she lost to Asterisk Talley in the semis 1dn after rallying back from 3dn thru 11.
12. She is attached to Golf de Saint-Cloud to the west of Paris.
13. Her coach is Gerrod Chadwell, who is Texas A&M head coach and also husband to Stacy Lewis. Chadwell caddied for Cernousek at the US Women's Open, US Women's Amateur and also the Dana Open.
|Hometown
|Antibes, France
|College
|Texas A&M
Adela Cernousek wins
- 2021 Open des Aisses (pro)
- 2024 NCAA Division 1 Championship
