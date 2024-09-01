Curtis Cup Live Score: GB & I Win Event For First Time Since 2016 In Thrilling Climax

(Image credit: Getty Images)

GB&I defeated USA 10.5 - 9.5 to secure the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016 in a thrilling finish at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club on Sunday.

With the score at 7-5 going into the Singles session, it appeared as though the Americans would maintain their recent stranglehold on the event with splashes of red quickly filling up the board early on.

Yet, the home team fought back with aplomb and big victories from Sara Byrne and Patience Rhodes in the second and fourth match, respectively, put GB&I within touching distance down the back nine.

And after Patience had dominated Zoe Campos 6&5, it was ultimately down to her sister Mimi Rhodes to secure the crucial half-point required in the penultimate match.

It arrived very late on via a wonderful par save on the 17th to remain one up, just as Lorna McClymont had wrapped up the host's final whole point courtesy of a 3&2 success against Megan Schofill.

Rhodes was unable to complete her match victory over the indomitable Melanie Green in the end, but it mattered not for the home side as jubilant scenes took place in front of thousands on the 18th green.

Curtis Cup Live Score

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Score Player Asterisk Talley USA Wins 3&2 Lottie Woad Catherine Park GB & I Wins 3&2 Sara Byrne Anna Davis USA Wins 3&2 Hannah Darling Zoe Campos GB & I Wins 6&5 Patience Rhodes Melanie Green Match Halved Mimi Rhodes Jasmine Koo USA Wins 4&3 Beth Coulter Megan Schofill GB & I Wins 3&2 Lorna McClymont Rachel Kuehn USA Wins 3&2 Aine Donegan

CURTIS CUP FINAL SCORE

GB & I: 10.5

USA: 9.5