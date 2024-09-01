Curtis Cup Live Score: GB & I Win Event For First Time Since 2016 In Thrilling Climax

GB&I defeated USA 10.5 - 9.5 to secure the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016 in a thrilling finish at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club on Sunday.
With the score at 7-5 going into the Singles session, it appeared as though the Americans would maintain their recent stranglehold on the event with splashes of red quickly filling up the board early on.
Yet, the home team fought back with aplomb and big victories from Sara Byrne and Patience Rhodes in the second and fourth match, respectively, put GB&I within touching distance down the back nine.
And after Patience had dominated Zoe Campos 6&5, it was ultimately down to her sister Mimi Rhodes to secure the crucial half-point required in the penultimate match.
It arrived very late on via a wonderful par save on the 17th to remain one up, just as Lorna McClymont had wrapped up the host's final whole point courtesy of a 3&2 success against Megan Schofill.
Rhodes was unable to complete her match victory over the indomitable Melanie Green in the end, but it mattered not for the home side as jubilant scenes took place in front of thousands on the 18th green.
Curtis Cup Live Score
|Player
|Score
|Player
|Asterisk Talley
|USA Wins 3&2
|Lottie Woad
|Catherine Park
|GB & I Wins 3&2
|Sara Byrne
|Anna Davis
|USA Wins 3&2
|Hannah Darling
|Zoe Campos
|GB & I Wins 6&5
|Patience Rhodes
|Melanie Green
|Match Halved
|Mimi Rhodes
|Jasmine Koo
|USA Wins 4&3
|Beth Coulter
|Megan Schofill
|GB & I Wins 3&2
|Lorna McClymont
|Rachel Kuehn
|USA Wins 3&2
|Aine Donegan
CURTIS CUP FINAL SCORE
GB & I: 10.5
USA: 9.5
GB&I WIN CURTIS CUP 10.5 - 9.5
Mimi Rhodes and Melanie Green seemed to want to finish off their respective short putts, but after Rhodes' first approach shot had flown out of bounds and Green was holeside in three, the result was pretty much decided already. After Catriona Matthew wandered on to the green to inform her player she should concede, the celebrations began for GB&I.
A first Curtis Cup since 2016 for them. Congratulations!
KUEHNE WINS 3&2
It was a tough day for Donegan, but in Rachel Kuehne's final Curtis Cup display, the American icon clinches a 3&2 victory on 16. She will go on to the pro game now, and surely titles await her there.
GB & I WIN CURTIS CUP
The moment that sealed victory for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup courtesy of Mimi Rhodes 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1dAhDqtNCSeptember 1, 2024
Green rolls her monster putt to within tap-in range. That was outstanding! She thought she had it, too, going to raise a finger up to the sky before the ball just trickled off.
However, Mimi Rhodes slams in a sensational par save to ensure a half with one hole to play. She raises both of her arms up to the sky as GB & I win the Curtis Cup!
GB&I ON THE BRINK
Rhodes dumps her approach on 17 right below the hole, and that is a very good chance for par. Green's approach is the opposite corner of the green. That one is very much in the balance.
A hole behind, Megan Schofill has made a real mess of the 16th and a crucial point is right in the hands of Lorna McClymont. The woman in blue shows a relieved smile after flying her second shot onto the front of the putting surface and two-putting for the match victory.
RHODES' BALL FOUND
Rhodes' ball was found right near the base of a tree. She took her medicine and jabbed out sideways. It's advantage Green, though, for sure.
KUEHN EAGLE SENDS HER TWO UP
One of USA's biggest amateur stars produced a stunning second shot on the par-5 14th to give her a near-tap-in eagle. Kuehn makes it, and she's back to two up.
ADVANTAGE GREEN OFF THE 17TH TEE
GB&I's McClymont remains two up with a superb putt on the 15th. Meanwhile, Rhodes appears to have sent her drive down 17 way off target to the right. She did not look happy and the TV cameras are yet to find it. USA's Green bombs one down the middle in response.
MIMI STAYS SOLID ON 16
Rhodes is asked the question by Melanie Green after an excellent putt by the American, but the Brit remains calm to slot home a short par putt. We go to 17 with Rhodes one up.
KOO DEFEATS COULTER 4&3
USA reach 8 points! Jasmine Koo wraps it up on the 15th with some really tidy golf against Beth Coulter.
Meanwhile, Schofill is now only two down against Lorna McClymont after a wayward putt from the Brit.
However, Aine Donegan is fighting back against Rachel Kuehne and is now only one down! She was three down just a couple of holes ago. Breathless stuff at Sunningdale.
CLUTCH FROM GREEN
USA's Melanie Green buries one from range to halve the 15th with Mimi Rhodes. That was outstanding.
But Aine Donegan nicks a hole back against Rachel Kuehne, so the GB & I golfer is back to two down.
PROJECTED SCORE:
GB & I - 11
USA - 9
COULTER BIRDIES 14
It isn't looking particularly positive for Beth Coulter, but she makes a lovely birdie putt on 14 to cut Jasmine Koo's lead once more. She was five down two holes ago, it's now three with four to play.
CURRENT SITUATION
GB & I are 9-7 up with four matches still out on the course - three of which are at least 3UP in one way or the other. The hosts must reach 10.5 if they are to regain the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016.
As it stands, the girls in blue are on course to reach 11. But that's as things stand. Things can change very quickly in this kind of competition.
MIMI RHODES GOES ONE UP
Patience Rhodes has already won 6&5. Her sister Mimi must achieve a victory, too, if GB&I are to claim the spoils. With four holes to play, Mimi has just nudged in front after being three down earlier in the day. This is peak match play golf!
Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the closing stages of the Curtis Cup. We're heading for a dramatic finish at Sunningdale, with both sides still perfectly capable of pulling out the win. Stay with us for all of the drama as it unfolds!