'We Have A Long Way To Go' - Bronte Law Says TV Not 'Doing Enough' To Showcase Women's Golf

England’s Bronte Law has questioned whether television is doing enough to promote women's professional golf.

The 28-year-old, who lives in America and plays predominantly on the LPGA Tour, is back on English soil this week and competing in the Aramco Team Series London at the Centurion Club, where she was asked how she felt about the state of the women’s game.

“I personally don't think that TV is doing enough in our country to actually showcase the top-level women's golf that's going on around the world,” said Law.

England Women have been involved in a thrilling Ashes contest this summer, and World Cup fever has started ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which gets underway later this month.

The cricket, which has been shown live on Sky Sports, has been gripping, and the football is sure to attract a lot of eyeballs when the showpiece event kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

The United States are chasing a third World Cup title in a row, while England are European champions and fans will be able to watch every game live across the BBC and ITV in the UK.

Law, who says she is a keen follower of different sports, is keen to see women’s golf get the airtime that it deserves.

“I've heard from multiple people that they find it very difficult to watch the LPGA and the LET and actually to follow, so it's all very well us trying to promote the game, but we kind of need a bit of a helping hand, and other people need to step up to the plate in that situation.”

Law added: “I think we have a long way to go, to be honest. I think that other women's sports have kind of been having their hand held a little bit more in the last couple of years with the men's retrospective sport on the other side kind of promoting them.

“I don't feel as much that we're having that from the men's side, to be perfectly honest. I think that the men also have a role to promote and kind of applaud us when we do something good and it still doesn't feel that we have that.”

Law also feels that women are also being constantly compared to the men in terms of how far they hit the ball, which isn’t helpful and ignores the point that the product is still entertaining.

“I don't see why this is still being the argument, but I hope that that can change and I hope that they can see that we can put on entertainment. There's not really much more that we can do, but I would like to see it grow for sure.”

Law praised Aramco for doing an “incredible job” for creating opportunities for female players, but added: “We are a business and I think far too often we aren't run like one. There's a lot of incredible golfers out here and on the LPGA, you know, whose stories aren't really told.”

Georgia Hall in US Women's Open action at Pebble Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow English golfer, Georgia Hall, is also in the field this week, and she shares some of Law’s views.

“I think the TV media coverage can do quite a bit more,” she said. “I think that when we do get to play golf in our home country, which isn't a lot, maybe twice a year if we are lucky, I think TV coverage can be better, especially at like the AIG Women's Open; BBC and things like that in the evening, just to help people catch up if they don't get out to watch us.

“I think obviously Aramco is doing great with the women's golf side of things. Our majors, the last two have increased by two, three million, the last two we played in.

“So, I think it's a really positive trend, and I think if it keeps going like this, then it'll obviously be very good in future.”