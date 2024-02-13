Why Tiger Woods Wears Red On Sundays

The sight of Tiger Woods wearing red during Sundays at tournaments is one of the most iconic in all sports, but what is the reason?

After playing comebacks in late 2023 at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship following subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle, it wasn't long until the 15-time Major winner was in the news again, this time because, after a 27-year association, he confirmed he had split with Nike.

But where would Woods turn next for his apparel? And surely it wouldn’t mean the end of him in his famous Sunday red? It didn’t take long for those questions to be answered, with the announcement of a new clothing brand, Sun Day Red, in partnership with TaylorMade, including its own take on the red polo shirt.

Tiger Woods has launched clothing brand Sun Day Red (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the press conference to reveal the new apparel line, Woods detailed what, or rather who, inspired him to begin wearing red on Sundays decades earlier. He explained: “Sunday red - it’s me. It started with mom [Kultida]. She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.

“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”

Tiger Woods has worn red on Sundays throughout his professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering the virtually unprecedented success Woods has had while wearing red on Sundays, it’s hardly a surprise that his new brand name features it so prominently, although he once explained to Golf Monthly that for a short while as a youngster, he chose another option.

When he was still a child, Woods won a junior tournament wearing red, but, with a hint of rebellion that youth often brings, tried to prove his mother wrong by opting for blue in the next event. He won that tournament too, but then proceeded to lose the lead wearing blue in the two that followed. At that point, he decided that mom really does know best, and reverted to the red that had served him so well to begin with.

The rest is history and now it is not only as good as impossible to imagine Woods wearing anything other than red on tournament Sundays, he has his own clothing brand that is indelibly linked to those occasions.

Woods will be hoping the latest phase of his career sees him add to his 82 PGA Tour wins. While time will tell if he achieves it, one thing remains sure - if he does, it'll be in his famous Sunday red.