Why Tiger Woods Wears Red On Sundays
The 15-time Major winner has worn red on Sundays throughout his professional career, but why did he choose that color?
The sight of Tiger Woods wearing red during Sundays at tournaments is one of the most iconic in all sports, but what is the reason?
After playing comebacks in late 2023 at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship following subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle, it wasn't long until the 15-time Major winner was in the news again, this time because, after a 27-year association, he confirmed he had split with Nike.
But where would Woods turn next for his apparel? And surely it wouldn’t mean the end of him in his famous Sunday red? It didn’t take long for those questions to be answered, with the announcement of a new clothing brand, Sun Day Red, in partnership with TaylorMade, including its own take on the red polo shirt.
During the press conference to reveal the new apparel line, Woods detailed what, or rather who, inspired him to begin wearing red on Sundays decades earlier. He explained: “Sunday red - it’s me. It started with mom [Kultida]. She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.
“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”
Considering the virtually unprecedented success Woods has had while wearing red on Sundays, it’s hardly a surprise that his new brand name features it so prominently, although he once explained to Golf Monthly that for a short while as a youngster, he chose another option.
When he was still a child, Woods won a junior tournament wearing red, but, with a hint of rebellion that youth often brings, tried to prove his mother wrong by opting for blue in the next event. He won that tournament too, but then proceeded to lose the lead wearing blue in the two that followed. At that point, he decided that mom really does know best, and reverted to the red that had served him so well to begin with.
The rest is history and now it is not only as good as impossible to imagine Woods wearing anything other than red on tournament Sundays, he has his own clothing brand that is indelibly linked to those occasions.
Woods will be hoping the latest phase of his career sees him add to his 82 PGA Tour wins. While time will tell if he achieves it, one thing remains sure - if he does, it'll be in his famous Sunday red.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Much Does It Cost To Be A PGA Tour Pro? (It's More Than You Think)
Being a PGA Tour pro clearly has a financial upside for those who play consistently well, but have you ever considered the costs?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The Reasons Women Don't Invest In New Golf Equipment... And Why They Should
For a variety of reasons women are often reluctant to invest in new golf equipment. Carly Frost explains why they should think again!
By Carly Frost Published