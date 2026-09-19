Tour Pro's Caddie Walks Off Mid-Round At Biltmore Championship
Alejandro Tosti's caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off midway through the first round of the Biltmore Championship, with video footage emerging of the incident
It's no secret that professional golfers replace their caddies, but it's rare that we see a player-caddie relationship end midway through a competitive round.
Playing the Biltmore Championship, Alejandro Tosti and his caddie, Cliff Ellis, started the event on the back nine on Thursday, with the pair making eight pars in a row as they came to the 18th.
Sitting level-par, the duo were walking up the fairway in what appeared to be a heated discussion, before Ellis was then seen removing his bib and walking off the course.
The reason for the walk off is unclear, with Tosti forced to enlist a spectator from the gallery to caddie for him the rest of the round.
Making nine pars for the first nine, two birdies, three bogeys and four pars meant a one-over-par 72 on Thursday, with a level-par second round on Friday meaning the Argentinian missed the cut by four strokes.
It's not the first time we have seen incidents involving Tosti. Back in 2023, he was suspended during the Korn Ferry Tour's playoffs for conduct unbecoming of a professional.
Two years later, in 2025, the broadcast team at the Texas Children's Houston Open claimed the Argentinian was deliberately playing slowly to put off his playing partner, Min Woo Lee.
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Following the accusation, Tosti responded to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, stating: "Bones (Jim Mackay) talking s**t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and “trying to slow playing my partner”.
"The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink."
Returning to the Biltmore Championship where, at the halfway stage, it's Neal Shipley who leads, with the American 15-under and one clear of Ben Kohles.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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