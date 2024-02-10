Who Is Andrew Novak's Caddie?
Get to know Andrew Novak's caddie, Jeff Hamley, a little bit better here
Growing up, Andrew Novak enjoyed a respectable amateur career before eventually turning professional in 2017. For the majority of that time, Novak has had the same caddie on the bag, with Jeff Hamley caddying for the American through thick-and-thin.
Who Is Andrew Novak's Caddie?
In April 2019, Hamley gave up his job in sales to pursue a career in caddying. In a post via his LinkedIn, Hamley wrote: "Anything’s possible with a vision, commitment, and relentless belief. I get asked all the time, “how did you even get into caddying?!” Short answer: friend of a friend... I knew I wanted to be on the golf course everyday and not in that office.
"Simply put, to be on the golf course everyday meant I had to not be in the office. To not be in the office meant I had to make a living to afford that. To make a living meant I had to grow my sales. To grow my sales meant I had to make cold calls and this is exactly where my dream took off."
Hamley graduated from Cathedral Prep in 2002 and developed a real interest for golf in his 20s. Working for Aerotek's plant in Harrisburg, he reached out to Colton Heisey, who was a Korn Ferry Tour caddie and, with his first professional caddying experience coming in an event in the Bahamas, that was more than enough to convince Hamley to pursue caddying as a full time role.
In April 2019 he started caddying for Hamley on the Korn Ferry Tour. Within a year, he had his first win on the circuit, picking up the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Regularly posting to his Instagram, Hamley helped Novak secure his PGA Tour card in 2021, with Novak finishing inside the top-25 of the Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending standings. “This is one of those things I always believed could happen, but I can't believe it at the same time,” Hamley said at the time. “We came out strong at the start (of 2021) and have been on a long tear ever since.”
Since securing his PGA Tour card, Novak has enjoyed a number of good finishes on the circuit and we would highly recommend you checking out Hamley's Instagram page, with the caddie providing interesting little insights on the bag on the PGA Tour.
A post shared by Jeff Hamley (@hamley_j)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Jeff Hamley (@hamley_j)
A photo posted by on
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Want To Sit On The Tee Box At WM Phoenix Open's 16th Stadium Hole? This Is How Much It Will Cost You...
The WM Phoenix Open is known as one of golf's rowdiest tournaments - but it can also be one of the most expensive
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Let Him Cook' - Fan Favourite Min Woo Lee Followed By Huge Crowd Of Chefs At WM Phoenix Open
Min Woo Lee has grown a huge online following and many of them were out in Arizona to cheer him on dressed as chefs
By Ben Fleming Published