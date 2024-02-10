Growing up, Andrew Novak enjoyed a respectable amateur career before eventually turning professional in 2017. For the majority of that time, Novak has had the same caddie on the bag, with Jeff Hamley caddying for the American through thick-and-thin.

Who Is Andrew Novak's Caddie?

In April 2019, Hamley gave up his job in sales to pursue a career in caddying. In a post via his LinkedIn, Hamley wrote: "Anything’s possible with a vision, commitment, and relentless belief. I get asked all the time, “how did you even get into caddying?!” Short answer: friend of a friend... I knew I wanted to be on the golf course everyday and not in that office.

"Simply put, to be on the golf course everyday meant I had to not be in the office. To not be in the office meant I had to make a living to afford that. To make a living meant I had to grow my sales. To grow my sales meant I had to make cold calls and this is exactly where my dream took off."

Hamley graduated from Cathedral Prep in 2002 and developed a real interest for golf in his 20s. Working for Aerotek's plant in Harrisburg, he reached out to Colton Heisey, who was a Korn Ferry Tour caddie and, with his first professional caddying experience coming in an event in the Bahamas, that was more than enough to convince Hamley to pursue caddying as a full time role.

Novak and Hamley at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2019 he started caddying for Hamley on the Korn Ferry Tour. Within a year, he had his first win on the circuit, picking up the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Regularly posting to his Instagram, Hamley helped Novak secure his PGA Tour card in 2021, with Novak finishing inside the top-25 of the Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending standings. “This is one of those things I always believed could happen, but I can't believe it at the same time,” Hamley said at the time. “We came out strong at the start (of 2021) and have been on a long tear ever since.”

Since securing his PGA Tour card, Novak has enjoyed a number of good finishes on the circuit and we would highly recommend you checking out Hamley's Instagram page, with the caddie providing interesting little insights on the bag on the PGA Tour.

