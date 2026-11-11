How To Watch DP World Tour Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details
Who will win the European Tour's season finale? Who will win the Race to Dubai? Who will earn those 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs? All this and more can be revealed on a screen near you...
The Tour Championship is the climax of the DP World Tour season. Three different prizes are up for grabs: the Tour Championship itself, the Race to Dubai title and qualification for next season’s PGA Tour.
• Dates: November 12–15, 2026
• Venue: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The player at the top of the Race to Dubai standings will be crowned the European Tour’s Order of Merit champion, now known as the Race to Dubai winner. Eugenion Chacarra currently finds himself top with Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Casey Jarvis among those chasing the Spaniard.
In addition, the top 10 players in the final standings who do not already hold a PGA Tour card will earn one.
With so much at stake, there will be plenty to play for across all four days of the tournament.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the DP World Tour Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch the DP World Tour Championship 2026 for free?
Yes, if you subscribe to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial then you can gain access to The Golf Channel in the US.
The Golf Channel will have full coverage in the States.
Abroad this week? Unlock your YouTube TV free trial with NordVPN (77% off) — find out more below.
Watch DP World Tour Championship from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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📺 Stream DP World Tour Championship
How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the DP World Tour Championship is on the Golf Channel.
You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
You can find the full TV schedule below (all times ET).
|
Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu (Nov 12)
|
Round 1
|
2am-8am (Golf Channel)
|
Fri (Nov 13)
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Round 2
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2am-8am (Golf Channel)
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Sat (Nov 14)
|
Round 3
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2am-8am (Golf Channel)
|
Sun (Nov 15)
|
Round 4
|
1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)
How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 in the UK
The DP World Tour Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the DP World Tour Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a FREE 7-day trial.
How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2026 in Rest of World
|
Country / Territory
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Broadcaster
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Austria
|
Canal+ Golf
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Belgium
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VOOsport World (French); Play Sports Golf (Flemish)
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Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia
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Golf Klub
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Bulgaria
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Max Sport
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Canada
|
Golf Channel
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China
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Hainan TV, SINA
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Czech Republic / Slovakia
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Golf Channel CZ
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Denmark
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Viasat Golf
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Finland
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Viasat Golf
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France
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Golf+
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Germany
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Magenta Golf
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Hong Kong
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PCCW / Now Golf
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India
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Sony Sports, SonyLIV
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Indonesia
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Mola TV
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Ireland
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Sky Sports
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Italy
|
Sky Sports
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Japan
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U-NEXT
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Malaysia
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Astro Sport
|
Middle East & North Africa
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GolfLife
|
Netherlands
|
Ziggo Sport Golf
|
New Zealand
|
Sky Sports
|
Norway
|
Viasat Golf
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Philippines
|
Tap Sports
|
Poland
|
Polsat
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Singapore
|
Hub Sports
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South Africa
|
SuperSport Golf
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South Korea
|
SpoTV Golf & Health, SBS
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Spain
|
Movistar Golf
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Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa)
|
SuperSport Golf Africa
|
Sweden
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Viasat Golf
|
Switzerland
|
Sky Sports
|
Taiwan
|
Boss Golf
|
Thailand
|
AIS Play
|
Türkiye
|
D-Smart
DP World Tour Championship 2026: Need to Know
DP World Tour Championship: Race to Dubai Leaders' Tee Times For First Round
Times in EDT (BST). Find full tee times here
- 3am (8am): Jacob Skov Olesen, Daniel Hillier
- 3.10am (8.10am): Ryan Fox, Jayden Schaper
- 3.20am (8.20am): Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai
- 3.30am (8.30am): Casey Jarvis, Patrick Reed
- 3.40am (8.40am): Rory McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra
Format
The DP World Tour Championship is played over four rounds of strokeplay, with no cut.
Who can win Race to Dubai?
All of the top nine in the Race to Dubai rankings can still win.
Top of the standings is Eugenio Chacarra, so victory in the Tour Championship will guarantee him the Order of Merit title. If second-placed Rory McIlroy wins, he also wins the Order of Merit.
Third-placed Patrick Reed needs to come in at least the top two in the Tour Championship to have any chance.
The others in the top nine — Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Jayden Schaper, Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier — still have a mathematical chance of securing the Race to Dubai. But they have to win to do so and for the results of those above them in standings to go their way.
DP World Tour Championship 2026: TV Schedule
Thursday 12th November - Round One:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)
Friday 13th November - Round Two:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)
Saturday 14th November - Round Three:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Sunday 15th November - Round Four:
US (ET): 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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