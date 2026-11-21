The RSM Classic title - and the hopes of PGA Tour pros battling to secure full playing privileges for 2027 - will not be decided until Monday.
Because of “unplayable course conditions” at Sea Island's Seaside Course, no play was possible on Saturday, meaning the third round will now be played on Sunday, with the final round set for Monday.
A statement from the PGA Tour read: "Due to unplayable course conditions at Sea Island Golf Club resulting from inclement weather today, the third round of The RSM Classic will be contested on Sunday, November 22, with the final round to be played on Monday, November 23."
"Third-round tee times on Sunday will run from 9:10-11 a.m. ET off Nos. 1 and 10 in groups of three. Final-round tee times on Monday are projected to run from 7:20-9:10 a.m. ET off Nos. 1 and 10 in groups of three."
Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that only Sunday tickets will be accepted for the third round, and there will be no spectators for the final round on Monday.
Some of the field experienced downpours during Friday's second round, and there were more warning signs that Saturday's play could face disruption when rain fell overnight in the area.
That led to the start of the third round initially being delayed, with the hope that play could begin after 10.30am local time.
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However, more heavy rain led to further delays as the Rules Committee and agronomy teams continued to evaluate the course conditions.
There was some optimism that play could begin after 2pm local time with the announcement that the practice putting greens and short game areas had been opened, even though the driving range remained closed.
However, at around 12.45pm local time, the announcement came that no play would be possible on Saturday.
The decision means that there will be a Monday finish on the PGA Tour for the second consecutive week - the first time that has happened since 2015.
At the Austin Championship, the final round was delayed until Monday due to inclement weather, ensuring no play was possible on Sunday.
Eventually, Chad Ramey held off Ben Kohles to win by two shots.
The latest Monday finish also means another day of anxiety for players hoping to secure a full PGA Tour card for next season.
The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall, making it the last chance for players to ensure they are in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings to secure full playing privileges for the 2027 season.
As well as the drama associated with that battle, it also means a day of frustration for those battling for the title.
After 36 holes, Marco Penge, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen co-led at nine-under par, one shot clear of six challengers.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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