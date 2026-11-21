The RSM Classic title - and the hopes of PGA Tour pros battling to secure full playing privileges for 2027 - will not be decided until Monday.

Because of “unplayable course conditions” at Sea Island's Seaside Course, no play was possible on Saturday, meaning the third round will now be played on Sunday, with the final round set for Monday.

A statement from the PGA Tour read: "Due to unplayable course conditions at Sea Island Golf Club resulting from inclement weather today, the third round of The RSM Classic will be contested on Sunday, November 22, with the final round to be played on Monday, November 23."

"Third-round tee times on Sunday will run from 9:10-11 a.m. ET off Nos. 1 and 10 in groups of three. Final-round tee times on Monday are projected to run from 7:20-9:10 a.m. ET off Nos. 1 and 10 in groups of three."

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that only Sunday tickets will be accepted for the third round, and there will be no spectators for the final round on Monday.

Some of the field experienced downpours during Friday's second round, and there were more warning signs that Saturday's play could face disruption when rain fell overnight in the area.

That led to the start of the third round initially being delayed, with the hope that play could begin after 10.30am local time.

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However, more heavy rain led to further delays as the Rules Committee and agronomy teams continued to evaluate the course conditions.

There was some optimism that play could begin after 2pm local time with the announcement that the practice putting greens and short game areas had been opened, even though the driving range remained closed.

Players experienced heavy rain on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, at around 12.45pm local time, the announcement came that no play would be possible on Saturday.

The decision means that there will be a Monday finish on the PGA Tour for the second consecutive week - the first time that has happened since 2015.

At the Austin Championship, the final round was delayed until Monday due to inclement weather, ensuring no play was possible on Sunday.

Eventually, Chad Ramey held off Ben Kohles to win by two shots.

The latest Monday finish also means another day of anxiety for players hoping to secure a full PGA Tour card for next season.

The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall, making it the last chance for players to ensure they are in the top 100 of the FedExCup standings to secure full playing privileges for the 2027 season.

As well as the drama associated with that battle, it also means a day of frustration for those battling for the title.

After 36 holes, Marco Penge, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen co-led at nine-under par, one shot clear of six challengers.