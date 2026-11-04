How To Watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details
The DP World Tour has entered the crunch stage with its penultimate tournament of the season
The DP World Tour has entered its playoff stage with its penultimate event of the season, the Abu Dhabi Championship.
• Dates: November 5–8, 2026
• Venue: Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings have qualified for this week’s Rolex Series tournament at Yas Links. Among them are six Major winners in Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Aaron Rai.
McIlroy is hunting his fifth successive Race to Dubai title, which would take him level with Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European Tour Order of Merits. McIlroy goes into the tournament in third position in the standings, behind Reed and leader Eugenio Chacarra.
McIlroy has 14 appearances in this tournament, and has recorded four second places and five third places, but no wins in it.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
▶︎ Read More: Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Follow The Form Line
Can I watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 for free?
Yes, if you subscribe to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial then you can gain access to The Golf Channel in the US.
The Golf Channel will have full coverage in the States.
Abroad this week? Unlock your YouTube TV free trial with NordVPN (77% off) — find out more below.
Watch Abu Dhabi Championship from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
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📺 Stream Abu Dhabi Championship
How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the Abu Dhabi Championship is on the Golf Channel and Golf Channel Mobile.
You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).
You can find the full TV schedule below (all times ET).
|
Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu (Nov 5)
|
Round 1
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2am-8am (Golf Channel)
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Fri (Nov 5)
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Round 2
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2am-8am (Golf Channel)
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Sat (Nov 6)
|
Round 3
|
2am-8am (Golf Channel)
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Sun (Nov 7)
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Round 4
|
1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)
How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the UK
The Abu Dhabi Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.
How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a FREE 7-day trial.
How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Rest of World
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Country / Territory
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Broadcaster
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Austria
|
Canal+ Golf
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Belgium
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VOOsport World (French); Play Sports Golf (Flemish)
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Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia
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Golf Klub
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Bulgaria
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Max Sport
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Canada
|
Golf Channel
|
China
|
Hainan TV, SINA
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Czech Republic / Slovakia
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Golf Channel CZ
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Denmark
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Viasat Golf
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Finland
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Viasat Golf
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France
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Golf+
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Germany
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Magenta Golf
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Hong Kong
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PCCW / Now Golf
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India
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Sony Sports, SonyLIV
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Indonesia
|
Mola TV
|
Ireland
|
Sky Sports
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Italy
|
Sky Sports
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Japan
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U-NEXT
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Malaysia
|
Astro Sport
|
Middle East & North Africa
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GolfLife
|
Netherlands
|
Ziggo Sport Golf
|
New Zealand
|
Sky Sports
|
Norway
|
Viasat Golf
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Philippines
|
Tap Sports
|
Poland
|
Polsat
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Singapore
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Hub Sports
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South Africa
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SuperSport Golf
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South Korea
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SpoTV Golf & Health, SBS
|
Spain
|
Movistar Golf
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Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa)
|
SuperSport Golf Africa
|
Sweden
|
Viasat Golf
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Switzerland
|
Sky Sports
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Taiwan
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Boss Golf
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Thailand
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AIS Play
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Türkiye
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D-Smart
Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Need to Know
Abu Dhabi Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round
Times in EDT (BST).
- 10.50pm Wed (3.50am): Francesco Molinari, Nathan Kimsey, JC Ritchie
- 12.01am (5.01am): Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Ewen Ferguson
- 12.12am (5.12am): Adam Scott, Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan
- 1.28am (6.28am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Martin Couvra, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.17am (7.17am): Bernd Wiesberger, Oliver Lindell, Joe Dean
- 2.28am (7.28am): Jayden Schaper, Jacob Skov Olesen, Andy Sullivan
- 2.39am (7.39am): Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai, and Daniel Hillier
- 2.50am (7.50am): Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
Format
The Abu Dhabi Championship is played over four rounds of strokeplay, with no cut. The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after this tournament will progress to the season finale, the Tour Championship.
Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: TV Schedule
Thursday 5th November - Round One:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Friday 6th November - Round Two:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Saturday 7th November - Round Three:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Sunday 8th November - Round Four:
US (ET): 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
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