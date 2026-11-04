How To Watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

The DP World Tour has entered its playoff stage with its penultimate event of the season, the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Abu Dhabi Championship: key information • Dates: November 5–8, 2026 • Venue: Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates • TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings have qualified for this week’s Rolex Series tournament at Yas Links. Among them are six Major winners in Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Aaron Rai.

McIlroy is hunting his fifth successive Race to Dubai title, which would take him level with Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European Tour Order of Merits. McIlroy goes into the tournament in third position in the standings, behind Reed and leader Eugenio Chacarra.

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McIlroy has 14 appearances in this tournament, and has recorded four second places and five third places, but no wins in it.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

▶︎ Read More: Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Follow The Form Line

Can I watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 for free? Yes, if you subscribe to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial then you can gain access to The Golf Channel in the US. The Golf Channel will have full coverage in the States. Abroad this week? Unlock your YouTube TV free trial with NordVPN (77% off) — find out more below.

Watch Abu Dhabi Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Abu Dhabi Championship is on the Golf Channel and Golf Channel Mobile.

You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

You can find the full TV schedule below (all times ET).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (Nov 5) Round 1 2am-8am (Golf Channel) Fri (Nov 5) Round 2 2am-8am (Golf Channel) Sat (Nov 6) Round 3 2am-8am (Golf Channel) Sun (Nov 7) Round 4 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the UK

The Abu Dhabi Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Rest of World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country / Territory Broadcaster Austria Canal+ Golf Belgium VOOsport World (French); Play Sports Golf (Flemish) Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia Golf Klub Bulgaria Max Sport Canada Golf Channel China Hainan TV, SINA Czech Republic / Slovakia Golf Channel CZ Denmark Viasat Golf Finland Viasat Golf France Golf+ Germany Magenta Golf Hong Kong PCCW / Now Golf India Sony Sports, SonyLIV Indonesia Mola TV Ireland Sky Sports Italy Sky Sports Japan U-NEXT Malaysia Astro Sport Middle East & North Africa GolfLife Netherlands Ziggo Sport Golf New Zealand Sky Sports Norway Viasat Golf Philippines Tap Sports Poland Polsat Singapore Hub Sports South Africa SuperSport Golf South Korea SpoTV Golf & Health, SBS Spain Movistar Golf Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) SuperSport Golf Africa Sweden Viasat Golf Switzerland Sky Sports Taiwan Boss Golf Thailand AIS Play Türkiye D-Smart

Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Need to Know

Abu Dhabi Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

10.50pm Wed (3.50am): Francesco Molinari, Nathan Kimsey, JC Ritchie

Francesco Molinari, Nathan Kimsey, JC Ritchie 12.01am (5.01am): Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Ewen Ferguson

Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Ewen Ferguson 12.12am (5.12am): Adam Scott, Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan

Adam Scott, Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan 1.28am (6.28am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Martin Couvra, Tommy Fleetwood

Yuto Katsuragawa, Martin Couvra, Tommy Fleetwood 2.17am (7.17am): Bernd Wiesberger, Oliver Lindell, Joe Dean

Bernd Wiesberger, Oliver Lindell, Joe Dean 2.28am (7.28am): Jayden Schaper, Jacob Skov Olesen, Andy Sullivan

Jayden Schaper, Jacob Skov Olesen, Andy Sullivan 2.39am (7.39am): Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai, and Daniel Hillier

Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai, and Daniel Hillier 2.50am (7.50am): Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

Format

The Abu Dhabi Championship is played over four rounds of strokeplay, with no cut. The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after this tournament will progress to the season finale, the Tour Championship.

Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: TV Schedule

Thursday 5th November - Round One:

US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Friday 6th November - Round Two:

US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 7th November - Round Three:

US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Sunday 8th November - Round Four:

US (ET): 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)