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How To Watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

The DP World Tour has entered the crunch stage with its penultimate tournament of the season

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Aaron Rai tees off on the 1st hole at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship
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The DP World Tour has entered its playoff stage with its penultimate event of the season, the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Abu Dhabi Championship: key information

• Dates: November 5–8, 2026

• Venue: Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

• TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings have qualified for this week’s Rolex Series tournament at Yas Links. Among them are six Major winners in Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Aaron Rai.

McIlroy is hunting his fifth successive Race to Dubai title, which would take him level with Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European Tour Order of Merits. McIlroy goes into the tournament in third position in the standings, behind Reed and leader Eugenio Chacarra.

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McIlroy has 14 appearances in this tournament, and has recorded four second places and five third places, but no wins in it.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

▶︎ Read More: Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Follow The Form Line

Can I watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 for free?

Yes, if you subscribe to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial then you can gain access to The Golf Channel in the US.

The Golf Channel will have full coverage in the States.

Abroad this week? Unlock your YouTube TV free trial with NordVPN (77% off) — find out more below.

Watch Abu Dhabi Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

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How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Abu Dhabi Championship is on the Golf Channel and Golf Channel Mobile.

You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

You can find the full TV schedule below (all times ET).

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Round

US Broadcast

Thu (Nov 5)

Round 1

2am-8am (Golf Channel)

Fri (Nov 5)

Round 2

2am-8am (Golf Channel)

Sat (Nov 6)

Round 3

2am-8am (Golf Channel)

Sun (Nov 7)

Round 4

1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in the UK

The Abu Dhabi Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2026 in Rest of World

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Austria

Canal+ Golf

Belgium

VOOsport World (French); Play Sports Golf (Flemish)

Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia

Golf Klub

Bulgaria

Max Sport

Canada

Golf Channel

China

Hainan TV, SINA

Czech Republic / Slovakia

Golf Channel CZ

Denmark

Viasat Golf

Finland

Viasat Golf

France

Golf+

Germany

Magenta Golf

Hong Kong

PCCW / Now Golf

India

Sony Sports, SonyLIV

Indonesia

Mola TV

Ireland

Sky Sports

Italy

Sky Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

Malaysia

Astro Sport

Middle East & North Africa

GolfLife

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand

Sky Sports

Norway

Viasat Golf

Philippines

Tap Sports

Poland

Polsat

Singapore

Hub Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Golf

South Korea

SpoTV Golf & Health, SBS

Spain

Movistar Golf

Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa)

SuperSport Golf Africa

Sweden

Viasat Golf

Switzerland

Sky Sports

Taiwan

Boss Golf

Thailand

AIS Play

Türkiye

D-Smart

Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: Need to Know

Abu Dhabi Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

  • 10.50pm Wed (3.50am): Francesco Molinari, Nathan Kimsey, JC Ritchie
  • 12.01am (5.01am): Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Ewen Ferguson
  • 12.12am (5.12am): Adam Scott, Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan
  • 1.28am (6.28am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Martin Couvra, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2.17am (7.17am): Bernd Wiesberger, Oliver Lindell, Joe Dean
  • 2.28am (7.28am): Jayden Schaper, Jacob Skov Olesen, Andy Sullivan
  • 2.39am (7.39am): Casey Jarvis, Aaron Rai, and Daniel Hillier
  • 2.50am (7.50am): Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

Format

The Abu Dhabi Championship is played over four rounds of strokeplay, with no cut. The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after this tournament will progress to the season finale, the Tour Championship.

Abu Dhabi Championship 2026: TV Schedule

Thursday 5th November - Round One:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Friday 6th November - Round Two:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 7th November - Round Three:
US (ET): 2am-8am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 7am-1pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 7am-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Sunday 8th November - Round Four:
US (ET): 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel)
UK (BST): 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novels, Summer At Tangents, which was one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year for 2024 and nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction, and Crime Wave At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine and website and compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

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