Who Finished Top Of The Men's Golf Majors Leaderboard For 2023?
Only 12 players managed to make the cut of all four men's Majors in 2023, and the player with the best overall score did not actually win one.
Whatever's happening in the world of golf, the four men's Majors remain the blue riband events, the pinnacle of the sport and the events that build legacies and create legends, and 2023 has been another eventful year in golf's biggest tournaments.
Jon Rahm claimed his second Major at the Masters by edging out Brooks Koepka - who would not be denied as he lifted his fifth Major at the following PGA Championship.
Wyndham Clark then won his maiden Major title with a superb US Open victory, and he was followed by another first-timer as Brian Harman was a dominant Open champion at Hoylake.
But none of them managed to claim top spot in the overall Major championship leaderboard for 2023.
Who made the cut in all four Majors in 2023?
Firstly, Clark and Harman failed to make the cut in all four Majors, which is something that is a lot harder than you may think at first - with only 12 players managing it this year.
So our final 12 on the 2023 Major leaderboard include some of the big names you'd expect, and a couple that may surprise you - most notably New Zealander Ryan Fox.
Rahm and Koepka did manage to make the cut and claim a Major victory, and they'd obviously not swap that just to finish top of the cumulative Major leaderboard, but it is a good indicator of consistent players who can keep performing in the different challenges the four big ones provide.
And it's also no surprise to see that the form players of the year top the leaderboard, with Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay all in there
Previous Major winners Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed showed they've got that big-game mentality, while Tyrrell Hatton showed that he could be a Major champion in waiting if he keeps performing well.
Who had the best overall record in 2023 Majors?
So then, our Major leaderboard champion is Scottie Scheffler, who finished the Major schedule in 18-under and really should have pocketed one - but for those well publicized putting woes.
Viktor Hovland was also brilliant in the Majors, and comes in just behind Scheffler on 16-under as the only two men to complete all four Majors without finishing a single one over par.
And but for that bunker on the 16th on Sunday at the PGA the Norwegian could well have pipped Koepka down the stretch to claim his maiden Major.
Rahm is third due to his seven-over finish at the PGA Championship, showing just how tough it is to keep on challenging in the biggest competitions.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|The Masters
|PGA
|US Open
|Open
|Total
|Scottie Scheffler
|-4
|-7
|-7
|E
|-18
|Viktor Hovland
|-6
|-7
|E
|-3
|-16
|Jon Rahm
|-12
|+7
|-3
|-7
|-15
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|-9
|-1
|+8
|-10
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|+2
|-3
|-2
|-7
|Patrick Cantlay
|-3
|-1
|-2
|+1
|-5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3
|+2
|-5
|-4
|-4
|Cameron Smith
|+4
|-1
|-6
|+1
|-2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|+5
|+3
|-3
|+3
|Patrick Reed
|-7
|+2
|+8
|+1
|+4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4
|+1
|+2
|-1
|+6
|Ryan Fox
|E
|+3
|+5
|+4
|+12
There's a five-shot gap then to Brooks Koepka at 10-under as the fourth and final man to finish double digits under par for the four Majors.
Xander Schauffele finished just two shots better than his good friend Patrick Cantlay, with Tommy Fleetwood playing the US Open and Open in nine under after going five over for the Masters and PGA Championship.
Cameron Smith had a good run at the US Open, Hideki Matsuyama was pretty consistent and Patrick Reed had a fine Masters but struggled at the US Open.
Tyrrell Hatton was over par for three of four Majors, as was Ryan Fox but at least they made the cut and hung around for every weekend - which in itself puts them in a pretty exclusive club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
27 Ways To Play Smarter This Season
Discover new ways to lower your scores, ranging from easy swing tips to better fitness and strategy decisions or upgrading to the latest kit
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Pro Earns Two Tour Cards In The Space Of Two Weeks After Winning LET Q-School
At the end of the year it's no mean feat to earn a tour card and Nataliya Guseva has won two!
By Alison Root Published