Who Finished Top Of The Men's Golf Majors Leaderboard For 2023?

Whatever's happening in the world of golf, the four men's Majors remain the blue riband events, the pinnacle of the sport and the events that build legacies and create legends, and 2023 has been another eventful year in golf's biggest tournaments.

Jon Rahm claimed his second Major at the Masters by edging out Brooks Koepka - who would not be denied as he lifted his fifth Major at the following PGA Championship.

Wyndham Clark then won his maiden Major title with a superb US Open victory, and he was followed by another first-timer as Brian Harman was a dominant Open champion at Hoylake.

But none of them managed to claim top spot in the overall Major championship leaderboard for 2023.

Who made the cut in all four Majors in 2023?

Firstly, Clark and Harman failed to make the cut in all four Majors, which is something that is a lot harder than you may think at first - with only 12 players managing it this year.

So our final 12 on the 2023 Major leaderboard include some of the big names you'd expect, and a couple that may surprise you - most notably New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Rahm and Koepka did manage to make the cut and claim a Major victory, and they'd obviously not swap that just to finish top of the cumulative Major leaderboard, but it is a good indicator of consistent players who can keep performing in the different challenges the four big ones provide.

And it's also no surprise to see that the form players of the year top the leaderboard, with Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay all in there

Previous Major winners Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed showed they've got that big-game mentality, while Tyrrell Hatton showed that he could be a Major champion in waiting if he keeps performing well.

Who had the best overall record in 2023 Majors?

So then, our Major leaderboard champion is Scottie Scheffler, who finished the Major schedule in 18-under and really should have pocketed one - but for those well publicized putting woes.

Viktor Hovland was also brilliant in the Majors, and comes in just behind Scheffler on 16-under as the only two men to complete all four Majors without finishing a single one over par.

And but for that bunker on the 16th on Sunday at the PGA the Norwegian could well have pipped Koepka down the stretch to claim his maiden Major.

Rahm is third due to his seven-over finish at the PGA Championship, showing just how tough it is to keep on challenging in the biggest competitions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 Major Championship Leaderboard Header Cell - Column 0 The Masters PGA US Open Open Total Scottie Scheffler -4 -7 -7 E -18 Viktor Hovland -6 -7 E -3 -16 Jon Rahm -12 +7 -3 -7 -15 Brooks Koepka -8 -9 -1 +8 -10 Xander Schauffele -4 +2 -3 -2 -7 Patrick Cantlay -3 -1 -2 +1 -5 Tommy Fleetwood +3 +2 -5 -4 -4 Cameron Smith +4 -1 -6 +1 -2 Hideki Matsuyama -2 +5 +3 -3 +3 Patrick Reed -7 +2 +8 +1 +4 Tyrrell Hatton +4 +1 +2 -1 +6 Ryan Fox E +3 +5 +4 +12

There's a five-shot gap then to Brooks Koepka at 10-under as the fourth and final man to finish double digits under par for the four Majors.

Xander Schauffele finished just two shots better than his good friend Patrick Cantlay, with Tommy Fleetwood playing the US Open and Open in nine under after going five over for the Masters and PGA Championship.

Cameron Smith had a good run at the US Open, Hideki Matsuyama was pretty consistent and Patrick Reed had a fine Masters but struggled at the US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton was over par for three of four Majors, as was Ryan Fox but at least they made the cut and hung around for every weekend - which in itself puts them in a pretty exclusive club.