Men's Combined Major Leaderboard 2025: Scottie Scheffler 21 Strokes Clear Of Rory McIlroy At The Top

Scottie Scheffler won the most Majors of any male golfer this year with two, and he also finished 21 strokes ahead of his nearest challenger.

Major season is now over in the men's game and we took a look at the scores from all four, and there were some interesting takeaways.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship with an 11-under total before lifting the Claret Jug courtesy of a 17-under-par score. When you add his 8-under total at The Masters and his score of +4 at the US Open you get 32-under-par for the 16 Major rounds completed this year, meaning he averaged two-under-par each day in the Majors.

The World No.1 has made his last 14 Major cuts, which is a streak only better by Xander Schauffele - who has made the weekend in each of the last 15 men's Majors.

Rory McIlroy created the most memorable moment of the year, and recent golfing history, at The Masters when he sealed the career grand slam, and the Northern Irishman is second on the combined leaderboard with an 11-under-par total - not helped by his 10-over total for the PGA Championship and US Open.

Xander Schauffele finished 3rd with a 10-under-par score across the four Majors, while LIV Golf's Jon Rahm was fourth at six-under.

Harris English finished 5th with five-under while Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, both one-under, were the only other men to have finished under par across all four Majors.

Take a look at the full men's Major leaderboard for 2025, which features 15 players - all of whom are either American or European. Note: Corey Conners made the cut in all four Majors this year but he withdrew prior to the final round of the US Open, so his scores are not included.

Men's Major leaderboard 2025