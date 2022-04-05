Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Putter Does Jon Rahm Use?

Jon Rahm holed two famous putts en route to his first Major title at the 2021 US Open and has since cemented himself as one of the best putters on Tour. Since signing an equipment deal with Callaway at the start of the 2021 season, Rahm has been using a variety of Odyssey putters to good effect. While he chops and changes quite a lot, what putter has the Spaniard currently got in the bag?

Jon Rahm is currently using an Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S putter. It's a mid-mallet shape that has been custom made to his preferences. It was built with a Microhinge Star insert that he liked the feel of and it also features no sightline as he prefers no lines on his putter head.

Already this season, Rahm has switched into an Odyssey White Hot OG #7S - which is the classic fang shape of the Odyssey range - but he was quickly back into his beloved prototype Rossie S after just a couple of weeks. While he had a poor start to the season putting, Rahm's putting stats have picked up again with the Rossie S in his hand.

The mid-mallet shape of the Rossie S has always suited the eye of Rahm (Image credit: Odyssey)

Odyssey released the throwback White Hot OG range back in 2021, releasing a raft of classic putter head shapes with modern shafts and putter face inserts. The face insert offers a soft sound but a firm feel, making it ideal for pace control and consistent strikes. The pistol grip is worthy of a special mention as the oval shape with the wider pistol top section really fits your hand well and looks durable enough to stand the test of time.

For us amateurs, the price of the entire White Hot OG range is pretty competitive too. While Rahm's bespoke model isn't available for us to get our hands on, we can still benefit from the same head shape and face inserts that the Odyssey staffer on Tour do...