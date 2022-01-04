Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano Putter Review

For 2022 the Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano putter joins the range along with several other new models.

As you will know if you read the Odyssey White Hot OG #5 putter review, the OG ranges returns a number of classic shapes to the market with the White Hot insert that is renowned for its soft sound but firm feel.

The #7 Nano is the more compact version of the classic #7 shape that has proved very popular on tour. It comes with a long flow neck hosel which creates 40 degrees of toe hang. It looks like a short offset hosel but in fact it is very well balanced and the hosel shape gives a clear view of the ball.

Unlike the full size #7 model the Nano comes with a straight alignment line instead of dots on the leading edge of the putter which is better for lining putts up.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The White Hot face insert gives a good feel even if the sound is a little hollow in this small head. It is a softer feel than same insert in the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter for some reason and both sound softer than a DFS insert.

The #7 Nano was tested with the new version of the composite Odyssey Stroke Lab shaft, which comes with a graphite top section and a shorter steel tip section.

The feel of the Stroke Lab shaft was lighter than the all steel shaft which was tested in the other new White Hot OG model, the Double Wide, and some may prefer the more solid feel of the steel version.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The lighter Stroke Lab shaft is there to improve the consistency of your stroke to gain better distance control and therefore accuracy. It is around £40/$40 more for an OG putter with the Stroke Lab shaft which is a worthwhile investment, so try out both and see which one you prefer.

The new Odyssey pistol grip is worthy of a special mention as the oval shape with the wider pistol top section really fits your hand well and looks durable enough to stand the test of time.

The Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano putter is not a face balanced mallet, but it seems very forgiving and consistent for its size and the toe hang set up should appeal to better golfers who prefer a compact head.

Everyone should like the price, which is pretty competitive for the #7 Nano and the rest of the White Hot OG range and make it one of the best value for money putters around.