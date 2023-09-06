Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is Nicolai Hojgaard's Net Worth?

A rising star in the world of golf, Nicolai Hojgaard's net worth is currently estimated at a few million but putting an exact number on it is extremely tricky. That being said given his participation at the 2023 Ryder Cup, no doubt his profile and therefore net worth has unquestionably gone up in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the golf course Hojgaard has played around 20 events on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in around half of them too, resulting in career earnings of $1,209,364 so far. He may still be awaiting his first victory on the PGA Tour but he has a runner-up finish which came at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship. Finishing one shot behind Matt Wallace, Hojgaard earned $414,200. He followed that later in the year with a T6 at the Genesis Scottish Open with a cool $261,990 paycheck.

So far he has played in very few Majors but he had a T23 at the Open Championship in 2023, his best finish so far which earned him $121,500.

He has also had a lot of success on the DP World Tour, winning the 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship earning €296,728, and also the DS Automobiles Italian Open in 2021. He earned €485,330 for the win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to sponsorships, Hojgaard signed with TaylorMade around the time he and his brother Rasmus turned professional at the beginning of 2019 however at the start of 2023 he and his brother signed with Callaway and put a full set of clubs in the bag as a result. He then has an apparel and shoe deal with adidas as well.

Additionally he has a partnership with Scan Global, Vitamin Well, Upperdeck Sports, Ejner Hessel and he has also worn Omega watches before so we believe they may have an agreement as well.

For more content on the Dane, see our Hojgaard what's in the bag post or learn more about his caddie Christian Christensen.