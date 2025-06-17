US Open Pro Gives Fascinating Insight Into His Costs And Earnings During Season's Third Major

Korn Ferry Tour pro, James Nicholas enjoyed a highly-memorable experience during his first taste of the US Open, making the cut at Oakmont and finishing in a tie for 61st.

The Scarsdale, New York-based player comfortably won his local qualifying event at Noyac Golf Club on May 12, shooting 65 to progress, before going on to reign supreme at Final Qualifying, too.

The 28-year-old carded a 67 and 68 at Canoe Brook Country Club's North & South Courses in Summit, New Jersey to book his spot at the year's third Major championship.

And although he didn't end as high up the leaderboard as he might have liked thanks to scores of 78, 75 and 77 to end the week, there will always be the highlight of ending day one on the first page thanks to a one-under 69 - three strokes behind eventual champion, JJ Spaun.

Nevertheless, a solid week's work in extremely testing conditions earned the Yale University alumnus $43,544 dollars.

And in a fascinating TikTok video shared by John Nucci on X, Nicholas broke down how much money he actually made from the event and where or how it was spent or saved.

Starting with his qualifying journey, rounding up the whole process and explaining that flights, food, hotel and entry fees were all included, Nicholas said he spent $2,186 across the two days of competition - a figure that was immediately repaid, effectively, given anyone who qualifies for the US Open is guaranteed to receive at least $10,000.

Where a player might spend money on a regular week at a tour event, Nicholas saved a whole heap of cash. Vehicle company, Lexus was a sponsor at the US Open and provided free courtesy cars for all of the players in the field.

As well as that, he was provided items like multiple sleeves of Titleist ProV1 golf balls, shoes, gloves and rangefinder - all free of charge from his own personal sponsors.

Nicholas shared that he spent roughly $250 on merchandise in the tent before going on to reveal that a trip to a Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game was put on for all of the players one evening. As a bonus, the New York-born pro was able to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

This video is exactly the kind of content, transparency, and engagement that will help transform the way pro golf is marketed to fans.

Back to the tournament, and Nicholas said that he spent about $315 on groceries for the week with much of his food also covered in player dining. Some food is nearly always available for players at most tour events, so that will often save pros a little bit more money.

In terms of Nicholas' caddie, the Korn Ferry Tour pro shared that he paid his looper a $2,500 base salary but that 8% of his prize money was added on top as a bonus, taking that number up another $3,500 to $6,000.

After stating that he wished he'd played better at the weekend, the 28-year-old revealed that his transport home - a private jet courtesy of another of his personal sponsors - was also free and that he spent a total of $7,220, making his total profit from US Open week an impressive $34,894.