Who Is Nicolai Hojgaard’s Caddie?
Hojgaard will make his Ryder Cup debut in Rome as a wildcard after back-to-back top five finishes in the final two events of European Ryder Cup qualification
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Nicolai Hojgaard will make his Ryder Cup debut in Rome after impressing Luke Donald to earn a captain's pick.
The former Junior Ryder Cup member has been a regular on leaderboards on the DP World Tour this year and was one of Donald's six wildcards along with Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry .
He is the fourth Danish golfer to represent Europe after Thomas Bjorn, Soren Hansen and Thorbjorn Olesen but his twin brother Rasmus has missed out. Hojgaard,22, earned his pick after recent good form in the Czech Masters and Omega European Masters with Christian Christensen on his bag.
Christensen first caught the eye by Hojgaard's side when the 22-year-old impressed in the Hero Cup in the second week of January 2023 as he finished as the joint top-point scorer, winning 3.5 points from four matches.
Christensen has since been a regular carrying for Hojgaard, including a top ten at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and tied fifth at Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone in the Italian Open, which he won in 2021 at the Rome course.
Hojgaard then added a top 25 in his first Open this summer before a tie for 14th at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. His recent results prior to the Ryder Cup announcement underlined his form after a top three in the Czech Republic and a tied fifth finish in Switzerland in a lucrative spell for both the player and caddie as their rapport continues to grow.
Hojgaard previously had bagman Lee Warne last year , who used to work as a greenkeeper at BMW PGA Championship venue Wentworth before teaming up to carry for Alex Noren.
Warne put that crucial Wentworth knowledge to good use in 2017, when he helped Noren establish a new final round course record of 62 on his way to winning the tournament.
Prior to Warne, Hojgaard used caddie Christian Baeck who was on his bag when he won the Italian Open in 2021.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
How Many LIV Golfers Are Playing In The Ryder Cup?
The issue over the inclusion of LIV Golf players in the Ryder Cup raged for over a year, but which of the circuit's players will be in Italy?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is Ludvig Aberg's Net Worth?
How much is the young Swedish professional golfer worth? We take a look here.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Yannik Paul Opens Up On Ryder Cup Heartache After Missing Out On Rome
Germany pro Paul was in contention for Europe's Ryder Cup side for most of the year but just missed out on qualifying
By James Nursey Published
-
Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals
Annabel Peaford broke St Ives course record on day one of the Women’s Champion Club event before twin sister and scratch player Emily set a new record a day later
By James Nursey Published
-
Which LIV Europeans Missed Out On The Ryder Cup Team?
The LIV players who won't be competing or playing a role on the European captain's team of staff at the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Michael Weston Published
-
Team Europe Complete As Luke Donald Names European Ryder Cup Wildcards
Luke Donald has named his six wildcard picks, which means his 12 players to face America in Rome are now confirmed
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
Teenage Monday Qualifier Wins On LPGA Tour
Could the LPGA Tour have a new superstar?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Anne Van Dam Driver Disaster - What Could Have Been Done?
It was an unfortunate incident, but should there be a rule in place for such cases to make matters fair?
By Michael Weston Published
-
USA Win Walker Cup At St Andrews With Fine Comeback As Gordon Sargent Stars
United States rallied to win the Walker Cup on Sunday for the fourth straight time at the Old Course
By James Nursey Published
-
Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck
Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle
By James Nursey Published