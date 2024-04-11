What Is Min Woo Lee Wearing? Check Out The PGA Tour Star’s Lululemon Golf Apparel

Min Woo Lee has enjoyed an exceptional run of form over the past few years, with the Australian star claiming multiple DP World Tour titles and securing his PGA Tour card for 2024.

Along with the success, Lee has gathered quite the following, with his personality drawing a number of fans to his play. What's more, Lee stands out amongst his peers due to his apparel, as he is one of only a few professional golfers to don the activewear company, Lululemon.

Back in mid-January 2024, Lululemon announced the news of Lee's singing via their social media, with the caption reading: "He goes by Woozy, Chef—and now you can call him our newest Ambassador. We’re so excited to tee up a partnership with pro golfer Min Woo Lee. Welcome to the team, Min Woo".

Previously, Lee wore apparel from the Korean-based clothing brand Amazing Cre and became the first male professional to sign a clothing deal with Lululemon. Along with the multiple-time DP World Tour winner, two-time Major champion and former women's World No. 1, Lydia Ko, signed a deal to become an elite ambassador to the company in 2019.

Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, Lululemon specialises in yoga and activewear, with the company expanding into the golf sector a few years back. It has over 700 stores worldwide and sells a number of golf products, such as polo tops, pants, midlayers and shorts.

Lee during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing the apparel throughout the 2024 season, it's unclear as to the duration of Lee's contract with Lululemon, but the move has carried on the trend of high-profile golfers moving away from golf's traditional clothing companies.

Jason Day, who had previously been with Nike for seven years, announced that he had signed with Malbon to wear their apparel, as well as PAYNTR and their golf shoes. Along with Day, Xander Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Descente in January 2024, with the American donning the Japanese golf apparel in future events.