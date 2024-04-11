What Is Min Woo Lee Wearing? Check Out The PGA Tour Star’s Lululemon Golf Apparel
The Australian is one of the games rising stars, with Lee donning apparel that is perhaps not as recognized as other golf brands on the market
Min Woo Lee has enjoyed an exceptional run of form over the past few years, with the Australian star claiming multiple DP World Tour titles and securing his PGA Tour card for 2024.
Along with the success, Lee has gathered quite the following, with his personality drawing a number of fans to his play. What's more, Lee stands out amongst his peers due to his apparel, as he is one of only a few professional golfers to don the activewear company, Lululemon.
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-polos%2FMetal-Vent-Tech-Polo-Shirt-2%2F_%2Fprod11380577" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt | Available at Lululemon
Now $98
Available in multiple colors and sizes, the Metal Vent Tech is one of the brands recognized models, with a seamless construction providing great breathability and range of movement.
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-jackets-and-hoodies-hoodies%2FGolf-Half-Zip-Windbreaker%2F_%2Fprod11530015" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">Lululemon Golf Half-Zip Windbreaker | Available at Lululemon
Now $148
Constructed of water-repellent fabric, the Half-Zip Windbreaker provides UV protection and has a lined-in mesh fabric for breathability. Like the polo, Lee has been seen wearing this apparel at a number of PGA Tour events.
A post shared by lululemon (@lululemon)
A photo posted by on
Back in mid-January 2024, Lululemon announced the news of Lee's singing via their social media, with the caption reading: "He goes by Woozy, Chef—and now you can call him our newest Ambassador. We’re so excited to tee up a partnership with pro golfer Min Woo Lee. Welcome to the team, Min Woo".
Previously, Lee wore apparel from the Korean-based clothing brand Amazing Cre and became the first male professional to sign a clothing deal with Lululemon. Along with the multiple-time DP World Tour winner, two-time Major champion and former women's World No. 1, Lydia Ko, signed a deal to become an elite ambassador to the company in 2019.
Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, Lululemon specialises in yoga and activewear, with the company expanding into the golf sector a few years back. It has over 700 stores worldwide and sells a number of golf products, such as polo tops, pants, midlayers and shorts.
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmens-trousers%2FABC-Classic-Fit-Trouser-30-Warpstreme%2F_%2Fprod11500067" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser Warpstreme | Available at Lululemon
Now $128
Available in a number of colorways and sizes, the ABC Trouser is designed to be a casual pair of pants, with the Warpstreme fabric making way for a four-way stretch and quick-drying capabilities.
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmen-shorts%2FCommission-Short-Classic-WovenAir-MD%2F_%2Fprod11460429" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Short WovenAir | Available at Lululemon
Now $88
A classic chino design, the Commission shorts are constructed of WovenAir fabric which is sweat-wicking and quick drying. A stylish look, they are available in many colors.
Wearing the apparel throughout the 2024 season, it's unclear as to the duration of Lee's contract with Lululemon, but the move has carried on the trend of high-profile golfers moving away from golf's traditional clothing companies.
Jason Day, who had previously been with Nike for seven years, announced that he had signed with Malbon to wear their apparel, as well as PAYNTR and their golf shoes. Along with Day, Xander Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Descente in January 2024, with the American donning the Japanese golf apparel in future events.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
