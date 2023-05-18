What Is Cameron Smith's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the Australian Major-winner is worth.
What Is Cameron Smith's Net Worth?
Australian Cameron Smith has achieved a lot in the game of golf despite being only around 30 years old. Major winner, multiple-time PGA Tour winner and Presidents Cup player, world number two. But how much is the popular Australian worth?
Well a specific number is tricky to estimate but there have been reports it could be as high as $50 million. Of course this is an estimate but something more concrete is that Smith was ranked 17th on the 2023 Forbes list of the highest paid athletes.
According to Forbes he made $73 million in 2023 with $67 million of that coming from salary and on-field winnings, or on-course we should say. Whilst $6 million came from off the field sponsorships. He ranked fifth amongst golfers in 2023 for earnings behind Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.
Smith signed with LIV Golf in 2022 with his signing on fee rumored to be around the $100m mark because around the time of signing he also became The Open Champion. Across his four LIV events in 2022, Smith won more than $7 million in prize money, and he would win LIV Golf Chicago as part of that.
On the PGA Tour Smith saw a lot of success, chief among which was his Open Championship victory in 2022. With the one-stroke win over Cameron Young he won $2,500,000 and in the same year he also won The Players Championship as well, taking home a cool $3,600,000.
Smith also has four other PGA Tour wins to his name. His first came at the 2017 Zurich Classic playing alongside Jonas Blixt and he won the same event in 2021 alongside Marc Leishman. Smith won $1,022,400 and $1,069,300 for each win.
He also won the 2020 Sony Open and 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions with cheques of $1,188,000 and $1,476,000 respectively.
Given how popular and successful Smith is, he has several sponsors that work with him. For example he uses Titleist golf clubs throughout his setup as well as a Titleist ball. He also wears FootJoy golf shoes.
Elsewhere he uses Original Penguin apparel and as you can see from the image above, has partnerships with Citi, Easypost and Bakertilly.
For more content on the Australian, learn more about his team; like who his caddie Sam Pinfold is, or his girlfriend Shanel Naoum (opens in new tab).














