Who Is Cameron Smith’s Caddie?

Cameron Smith seems to have developed a thing for changing caddies right before the Masters. Having been with fellow Aussie Sam Pinfold for a long time, he brought in Matthew Tritton for the 2020 tournament at Augusta National.

After posting four rounds in the 60s, becoming the first player to ever achieve such a feat in the process, it’s little surprise he chose to keep Tritton on the bag.

But that situation now appears to have changed again, with Pinfold getting the nod to take over the caddying duties for this week.

We are yet to confirm whether it’s a permanent switch but below are the details as they stand.

As mentioned, Pinfold had long been Smith’s bagman. The Australian started caddying in 2007 for a friend playing in the States and quickly snowballed from there.

Pinfold is very good friends with Matt Kelly and Joe Skovron, the caddies for Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler respectively.

It was a surprise when this situation changed as Smith acquired the services of Tritton (pictured below) in the run-up to the 2020 Masters tournament.

Tritton is also an Aussie and has worked as a caddie for roughly 20 years now. He has worked on the bags of Geoff Ogilvy, Matt Kuchar, Peter Lonard, Michael Sim, Robert Allenby and Cameron Tringale in the past.

In fact, he cites the first PGA Tour victory he had with Kuchar as his greatest sporting memory as a caddie.

We are yet to confirm whether the switch back to Pinfold is permanent but as soon as we find out we will update this page.

Smith will feature alongside Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa for rounds one and two of the 2021 Masters, with the trio the last game out on Thursday at 7:00pm BST.