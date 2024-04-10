Who Is Cameron Smith's Wife?
Cameron Smith married his wife Shanel in Brisbane, Australia in late 2023
Australian Cameron Smith has become one of the best golfers in the world over the last few years.
He rose to as high as 2nd in the Official World Golf Ranking after an incredible 2023 season that saw him capture the Players Championship and then his first Major at St Andrews in the 150th Open.
Following his Claret Jug win, he joined LIV Golf for a reported $100m+ fee, and he's been playing there ever since as captain of all-Aussie quartet Ripper GC.
His wife Shanel Naoum Smith is usually with him at his tournaments, with the pair getting married in December 2023.
Naoum, also known as Dr Shanel Naoum, is a chiropractor and works at an Orthopedic Specialist in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was born and raised, and where she now lives with husband Smith.
They reside in Ponte Vedre Beach, where the PGA Tour is based at its TPC Sawgrass headquarters. Their waterside mansion cost a reported $2.4m in 2020.
Shanel studied at the University of North Florida and the Palmer College of Chiropractic.
In her day job, Naoum specializes in manual manipulations, auto injuries, and extremity & spinal disorders.
As well as English, she also speaks Arabic and is said to enjoy "reading, traveling, spending time with family and friends (and her dog Donny), and boat days!"
The pair married in Brisbane, Australia, Cameron Smith's home city, at the Cathedral of St. Stephen in December. Their relationship is a private one, although Smith's LIV Golf team did congratulate the couple on social media with a snap from their wedding.
Congrats Cam & Shanel!🤵👰♀️Our Captain got married over the festive period and we’re delighted for the happy couple! 🙌#RipperGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/p3k5JO1j8GJanuary 2, 2024
A post shared by Jessica Turich (@jessicaturich)
A photo posted by on
When she's not working, Shanel is often out supporting Cam on tour and has been pictured celebrating with him for his LIV Golf wins in Chicago and London.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
