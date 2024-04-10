Who Is Cameron Smith's Wife?

Australian Cameron Smith has become one of the best golfers in the world over the last few years.

He rose to as high as 2nd in the Official World Golf Ranking after an incredible 2023 season that saw him capture the Players Championship and then his first Major at St Andrews in the 150th Open.

Following his Claret Jug win, he joined LIV Golf for a reported $100m+ fee, and he's been playing there ever since as captain of all-Aussie quartet Ripper GC.

His wife Shanel Naoum Smith is usually with him at his tournaments, with the pair getting married in December 2023.

Naoum, also known as Dr Shanel Naoum, is a chiropractor and works at an Orthopedic Specialist in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was born and raised, and where she now lives with husband Smith.

They reside in Ponte Vedre Beach, where the PGA Tour is based at its TPC Sawgrass headquarters. Their waterside mansion cost a reported $2.4m in 2020.

Shanel studied at the University of North Florida and the Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Shanel and Cam at LIV Golf Chicago in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her day job, Naoum specializes in manual manipulations, auto injuries, and extremity & spinal disorders.

As well as English, she also speaks Arabic and is said to enjoy "reading, traveling, spending time with family and friends (and her dog Donny), and boat days!"

The pair married in Brisbane, Australia, Cameron Smith's home city, at the Cathedral of St. Stephen in December. Their relationship is a private one, although Smith's LIV Golf team did congratulate the couple on social media with a snap from their wedding.

Congrats Cam & Shanel!🤵👰‍♀️Our Captain got married over the festive period and we’re delighted for the happy couple! 🙌#RipperGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/p3k5JO1j8GJanuary 2, 2024 See more

When she's not working, Shanel is often out supporting Cam on tour and has been pictured celebrating with him for his LIV Golf wins in Chicago and London.