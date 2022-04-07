What Irons Does Justin Thomas Use?
What are the irons in the bag of the former Major and Players champion?
Justin Thomas has been a Titleist brand ambassador since he turned professional and has frequently used the brand's most elite irons. While he chops and changes around with his three and four-iron from time to time, the rest of his irons have normally stayed pretty steady. Let's take a look at which model of Titleist iron Thomas uses.
Thomas uses Titliest T100 irons and Titleist 620 MB bladed irons. He occasionally tests out a Titleist U500 utility iron, but this comes in and out of the setup depending on the course, weather conditions and other factors. As far as the consistent iron setup goes, Thomas opts for a Titleist T100 (opens in new tab) four-iron before transitioning into a set of the Titleist 620 MB blades. They go form five-iron down to nine-iron.
That being said at the tail-end of 2021 he turned up to the CJ Cup with what appeared to be a new prototype set so we expect his could change soon. A Titleist spokesperson told the GolfWRX; “Feedback from the best players in the world is a cornerstone of the Titleist R&D process, and these prototype irons have been developed in collaboration with each player to better understand some key design variables such as shaping, sole design and (center of gravity) placement – that ultimately may find their way into future Titleist iron development. We look forward to sharing additional updates on these prototypes as we gain feedback and learn more from each player’s experience.”
For an even more in-depth look at Justin Thomas' golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag analysis.
