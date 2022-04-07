What Irons Does Bryson DeChambeau Use?
The enigmatic American golfer Bryson DeChambeau has been using Cobra golf equipment since he turned professional in 2016. Known as the 'scientist' on Tour, his irons are very unique and are set up in a way that allow him to get the most out of his one-plane swing. Let's take a look at which model of iron he uses and how they are set up.
Bryson DeChambeau uses Cobra King Tour MIM irons that are all the same length as his seven iron. His irons start with a couple of Cobra King One Length Utility irons (4-5) before transitioning down to Cobra King One Length MiM Tour irons which go from six-iron down to pitching wedge.
All of his irons are seven iron length (37.5 inches to be exact) to ensure he swings the same with every club and they're fitted with extremely thick JumboMax grips (opens in new tab), the largest grips commercially available.
Cobra’s Ben Schomin, talking to GolfWRX, described them as having a “better player shape with a thin, rounded topline, small-to-medium sole width, and rounded sole camber.” DeChambeau prefers a simple shape in his irons with plenty of leading-edge bounce and some offset at the hosel, Schomin said.
These prototype irons are 3-D printed which not only allows for more rapid and consistent prototyping than other methods of club creation, but it also allows greater ease of “feel replication,” according to Cobra. For an even more in-depth look at Bryson DeChambuea's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
