What Driver Does Rory McIlroy Use?
For a long time now the biggest strength in Rory McIlroy's game is his driving. Regularly he hits the top of the stats pages for driving distance and Strokes Gained so the question is what model of driver does he use to hit such long drives? Well Rory has been signed with TaylorMade for a few years now and as such puts the newest models into play...
Rory McIlroy is currently using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. The model designed for the most consistent of ball-strikers, and those with the fastest swing speeds, the Plus has become incredibly popular out on Tour with players like Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa putting it in the bag. We believe he has it with 8.25 degrees of loft and it is fitted with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft. The weight track in the front helps control spin and can be moved left or right to help hit a desired shot shape as well and we think he has it in the neutral setting.
In our review, in the same loft and shaft set up, the Stealth Plus was the lowest launching and spinning of the three heads. For us, it was also the longest, producing outstanding ball speed, carry and total distance performance. From a looks perspective, it has the smallest, most compact profile of the three Stealth heads with the stealthy matte-black crown really giving a premium look. You can also barely see the red face at address. For more information on his setup, see our deep dive into Rory McIlroy's What's In The Bag.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review
