Rory McIlroy Positive Over New Driver Despite Some Teething Problems Ahead Of US Open Test
Rory McIlroy remained positive about the new driver he's put in play, but saw some teething problems he'll have to straighten out before tackling the US Open
After his much-publicised driver issues, Rory McIlroy admits he's having a few teething problems with his new big dog, problems he'll need to iron out for the US Open.
McIlroy was not happy that details of his non-conforming driver at the PGA Championship were leaked during the event at Quail Hollow.
McIlroy then made the move back into the TaylorMade Qi35 driver ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open - after previously using the Qi10 driver for his now infamous failed USGA test.
The new Grand Slam winner has been testing the Qi35 driver since the PGA Championship last month, and after using it for his opening round of 71 at the Canadian Open admitted to some issues to iron out.
"It's hard with the driver, like with the one I had been playing with previously, when I missed with it, I was a little bit left. Then my miss with this one is a little bit right," said McIlroy after his first round.
"It's just trying to figure that out and manage it a little bit.
"It's a nice feeling to get up the middle of the fairway and fully release it and know it's not going to go left on you."
So having previously had his miss to the left, having it now to the right is perhaps not the best just a week before a huge test of driving at Oakmont, where hitting fairways will be at a premium.
McIlroy did hit nine of 14 fairways in the first round in Canada, finishing 52nd in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 47th in driving distance.
Driving has been McIlroy's superpower throughout his career, and at Oakmont it'll be crucial to find as many fairways and hit it as far as possible given the tough setup.
And although he has to try and figure out this miss to the right, overall McIlroy was pretty happy with the first competitive outing with his new driver.
"I actually felt like I played okay. There was a couple of shots in there, it was my first outing with a new driver, and I felt like that went pretty well.
"I hit some drives that I liked and that I liked to see, so that was encouraging. Overall, I'm actually pretty happy with how I played."
So McIlroy is seeing the positives, but he'll certainly need to sort out any issues he has with his major weapon in the bag, as the US Open at Oakmont will test players off the tee to their limit.
Any crack in their driving game will be exposed with that thick rough around Oakmont and trying to find, and hold, those lightening quick greens - and McIlroy will again be among the big favourites if his long game is at its best.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
