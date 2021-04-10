WATCH: Corey Conners Makes Hole In One At The Masters

Corey Conners made a hole-in-one at the par-3 6th hole during his third round of the Masters.

Corey Conners made a hole-in-one at the 6th hole in his third round at the Masters.

The Canadian was 1-under par for his round – 3-under for the tournament – when he stepped onto the 6th tee.

After his hole-in-one, Conners was 5-under and just two shots back from Justin Rose who was only starting his round when he holed out.

Conners joins Tommy Fleetwood as the men who have had a hole-in-one at the 2021 Masters so far.

Conner is making his third appearance at the Masters after making his debut in 2015.

He missed the cut in that year, but in his recent appearances he has fared much better.

In 2019 he made the cut and finished T46th and in the 2020 Masters held in November he secured a T10th finish.

He’s come into the Masters in some good form too, despite not defending his Valero Texas Open title last weekend.

His 9th place finish at The Player Championship in March was his best ever at that tournament.

It is just the sixth hole-in-one in history at the Masters on the famous 6th hole.

The most popular hole at Augusta National for a hole-in-one is the 16th and, with its famous Sunday pin position, has had 23 hole-in-ones.

The other pars threes at Augusta, the 4th, 6th and 12th holes have also had very few hole outs in the Masters.

The 6th hole has seen just five hole-in-ones, the beautiful 12th hole has only seen three hole-in-ones and the 4th has only ever had one hole out in its Masters history – Jeff Sulman making history in 1992 with a 4-iron.