Watch: Maxwell Moldovan's Stunning Hole-Out Eagle At 2025 US Open

The 23 year-old competing at his fourth US Open got off to a dream start at Oakmont Country Club with an eagle on the first hole

Maxwell Moldovan celebrating looking at the sky with his hands out by his side after his eagle at the first hole of the 2025 US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After drawing back the curtains the morning of the first day of the 2025 US Open, Maxwell Moldovan definitely would not have thought his second shot of the Major was going to be as special as it would be.

After finding the right side of the fairway off the tee, the young American had 189 yards into the green. And what happened next was something quite remarkable...

Watch Maxwell Moldovan's hole-out eagle at US Open:

After holing out and making eagle at the first, Moldovan held a brief spell at the top of the leaderboard. It did not last long though as he bogeyed both the second and third holes, falling back in standings.

The 23-year-old is competing in his fourth consecutive US open, after qualifying with a score of five-under-par at Springfield Country Club in Ohio.

While at the same school that produced the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, Ohio State University, Moldovan set the lowest single-season scoring average in each of his first three seasons.

Born in Uniontown, Ohio, he is a two-time All-American and his 71.25 career scoring average in Columbus was the lowest in program history.

After completing his eligibility from university in 2024, Moldovan won his first PGA Tour Americas event at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, finishing -18 under-par, in June of this year.

