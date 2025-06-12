Watch: Maxwell Moldovan's Stunning Hole-Out Eagle At 2025 US Open
The 23 year-old competing at his fourth US Open got off to a dream start at Oakmont Country Club with an eagle on the first hole
After drawing back the curtains the morning of the first day of the 2025 US Open, Maxwell Moldovan definitely would not have thought his second shot of the Major was going to be as special as it would be.
After finding the right side of the fairway off the tee, the young American had 189 yards into the green. And what happened next was something quite remarkable...
Watch Maxwell Moldovan's hole-out eagle at US Open:
Eagle hole-out from 189 yards for @PGATOURAmericas member Maxwell Moldovan on his opening hole @usopengolf. pic.twitter.com/FK6A054dMbJune 12, 2025
After holing out and making eagle at the first, Moldovan held a brief spell at the top of the leaderboard. It did not last long though as he bogeyed both the second and third holes, falling back in standings.
The 23-year-old is competing in his fourth consecutive US open, after qualifying with a score of five-under-par at Springfield Country Club in Ohio.
While at the same school that produced the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, Ohio State University, Moldovan set the lowest single-season scoring average in each of his first three seasons.
Born in Uniontown, Ohio, he is a two-time All-American and his 71.25 career scoring average in Columbus was the lowest in program history.
After completing his eligibility from university in 2024, Moldovan won his first PGA Tour Americas event at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, finishing -18 under-par, in June of this year.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
