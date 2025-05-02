LIV Golf Korea Fans See Two Holes-In-One In Just An Hour As Leishman And Burmester Make Aces

Fans at LIV Golf Korea got a treat in Friday's first round as they saw two holes-in-one scored in just about an hour of play.

The 54-hole circuit is being played in Korea for the first time, at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, and it made quite a splash on its debut in the country.

As the Korean fans saw both Marc Leishman and Dean Burmester manage to make holes-in-one in the first round - and only about an hour apart.

Stinger GC’s Burmester was first up as he canned his ace at the 205-yard 13th hole, before Ripper GC’s Leishman followed him in with a hole-in-one at the 172-yard 5th.

“A hole-in-one and an eagle in one day, that doesn’t happen very often,” said Burmester after his eventful day included him holing out for a three on the par-five 18th.

Burmester's second competitive hole-in-one was also huge for one lucky fan, as it won them a new BMW car.

Leishman's fourth ace in competition completed the second hole-in-one double in LIV Golf as both Joquin Niemann and Kalle Samooja bagged aces in the final round of the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

That takes the hole-in-one total up to 12 in LIV Golf's brief history and doubles the 2025 total to four.

2 ACES IN A DAY!!Unbelievable, @marcleish makes the second hole-in-one in the first round 🙌🇺🇸 @FS1 | 🇰🇷 @CoupangPlay | 📲 LIV Golf app#LIVGolfKorea @rippergc_ pic.twitter.com/UUhbAOBvdAMay 2, 2025

Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch share the first-round lead in Korea after they both shot seven-under rounds of 65.

Gooch won three times before collecting the overall individual title in 2023, but had a poor year in 2024 and a slow start to this year, and hopes things are moving in the right direction.

“Yeah, it was a tough start to the year,” said Gooch. “The game was pretty rusty. It's been nice these past couple events to show some life and get some good golf going again.

“Hopefully this round kind of kick-starts a good rest of the season and we can kind of channel some of that 2023 season again.”

Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Bland are just a shot off the leading pair, with three-time winner this season Joaquin Niemann two further back on four under.