WATCH: Victor Perez Makes Hole-In-One At 2025 US Open

Watch Victor Perez make an incredible ace on the Par three 6th hole, during his second round at the 2025 US Open

Victor Perez holding the pose at the 2025 US Open
Frenchman Victor Perez made an incredible ace on the par three 6th hole during his second round of the 2025 US Open.

From 189 yards out, the World No.99 hit a 7-iron to the front of the green, with the ball eventually finding its way to the bottom of the cup.

Watch Victor Perez's US Open hole-in-one:

After a poor start to his second round at Oakmont Country Club, where he made a triple bogey on the third hole, the ace was very much welcomed. Looking to win his first Major, the shot took him to one-over-par for the round.

Perez's achievement at the 6th hole makes it only the second ever recorded hole-in-one in the Major when held at Oakmont. The first came in 1983 on the 16th hole, courtesy of 1987 US Open winner Scott Simpson.

The Frenchman also made an ace during the third round of the Porsche European Open on the DP World Tour back in 2022.

There have only ever been 53 holes-in-one in the history of the US Open, with the first being made by Jack Hobens in 1907.

Last year at Pinehurst, two achieved the feat, Sepp Straka and Francesco Molinari. Both came on the par 3 9th hole during their second rounds.

