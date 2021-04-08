WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood Makes Hole In One At The Masters

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood made his second hole-in-one in as many weeks as he aced the par-3 16th hole during his first round of the Masters

Only two weeks ago Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one in his last-16 match against Dylan Frittelli at the WGC-Match Play.

During his first round of the Masters, the Englishman would repeat the feat at the famous par-3 16th at Augusta National.

The 30-year-old had been struggling throughout his round at Augusta, with four bogies and no birdies meaning he stood on the 16th tee at four-over-par.

The 16th hole has always provided drama over the years, with the hole yielding 22 holes-in-one in Masters history.

Measuring 170-yards, most players had been using the slope to the right of the hole to ferry their ball down to the flag.

Fleetwood however, didn’t choose that route, opting instead to go directly at the flag, with the gamble paying off as the ball hopped on the green twice before clattering the flag and dropping into the hole.

The hole-in-one means that Fleetwood has had two aces in his last two events.

