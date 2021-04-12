Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama On Masters Win

Five-time Masters champion, Tiger Woods, tweeted his congratulations to Hideki Matsuyama, who claimed a historic win at the Masters.

Hideki Matsuyama claimed a historic Masters victory on Sunday, becoming the first male Japanese player to win a Major championship.

Matsuyama had started his final round four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishmann.

After a two-under-par front nine, it seemed that the 29-year-old would cruise to the title. However, Matsuyama would struggle on his back nine, with four bogies and one birdie meaning a final round 73.

Despite the one-over-par round, he managed to secure his first Major championship by one shot from Will Zalatoris.

The victory was extremely well received around the world, with a number of current and former professionals sending their congratulations to Matsuyama.

One particular congratulatory message was from Tiger Woods, a five-time champion round Augusta National.

In the tweet, Woods said: “Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Woods and Matsuyama have been paired with and against each other numerous times before. In 2019, the pair played an exhibition ‘skins game’ before the ZOZO Championship.

The game, which was held in Matsuyama’s home country of Japan, consisted of Matsuyama, Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

The duo have also faced off against each other at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the 2019 Presidents Cup.