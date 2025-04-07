Which Of These 8 Masters Records Is The Most Impressive? Have Your Say...

There are so many stats and records to look at when The Masters comes around, but we've narrowed it down to our top eight for you to select your favorite.

There are some pure golfing legends that crop up in the list, with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player all holding impressive Masters records.

Dustin Johnson is also included in our top eight Augusta National stats thanks to his record-setting performance during his Masters victory in November 2020.

There's lots to pick from obviously, but the following eight records involving wins, starts and some great streaks are some that are only achievable through some prolonged greatness.

Top 8 Masters records

Tiger Woods: 24 consecutive cuts (still active) and youngest winner (21y 104d, 1997 Masters)

The Big Cat exploded onto the Masters scene with his incredible 12-shot victory in 1997, which was and remains the largest margin of victory in Augusta National history.

Aged just 21 years and 104 days, Tiger Woods blew away the field to really announce himself as the next big thing in golf - little did we know just how big he was going to be though.

As well as the brilliance shown in certain years and seasons, the 15-time Major champion has been consistency itself at Augusta National, with his current streak of making 24 consecutive cuts arguably his most impressive given all his injury problems.

Jack Nicklaus: Most Masters wins (6) and most cuts made (37)

It's boring in a way but it's hard to top winning six Green Jackets as the greatest Masters record - especially since his final one in 1986 came as a 46-year-old.

The 18-time Major champion also made 37 cuts at Augusta National, showing his love of the course and how he carried such ability for so long.

Gary Player: Most Masters appearances (52)

The three-time Green Jacket winner loved it around Augusta, and after making his Masters debut in 1957 he went on to make an incredible 52 appearances in the tournament - taking advantage of past champions getting a lifetime exemption to play in the event.

Arnold Palmer: Most consecutive appearances (50)

Arnold Palmer made his Masters debut in 1955 and played in every single tournament from then on until his farewell appearance in 2004. That run of 50 straight starts is mind boggling.

Dustin Johnson: Lowest 72-hole total (268, 2020)

An emotional Dustin Johnson claimed his Green Jacket in the rearranged November Masters of 2020. He shot a tournament record 20 under par in admittedly softer conditions than usual, but it still took some doing.

Which is the best Masters record? Have your say...