Si Woo Kim Breaks His Putter At The Masters

Si Woo Kim broke his putter on the 15th green on Friday at The Masters.

After struggling to make par on the 15th hole, Kim decided his putter had no place in the bag for the remainder of the round by smashing it on the ground.

Whether it was intentional or not, as he smashed the putter down in frustration, it was visible that the head was broken, the club was altered and was therefore illegal to use for the remainder of the round.

The South Korean looked very frustrated after lipping out for par on the 14th hole and, after a chip that was lucky not to go in the water on the 15th, Kim couldn’t contain his anger much longer.

He was 5-under par entering the 14th hole and the bogey put him back to 4-under par

After the incident, where he also threw a ball in the water in anger, Kim used his 3-wood on the green.

His approach on the following 16th gave him a good look for birdie, but his putt with the 3-wood slid by the hole.

After posting a 71 on Thursday, the South Korean was 4-under for his round through 13 holes until the incident.

Despite not having a putter, Kim went on the par the last three holes to shoot 69 and sit on 4-under for the tournament, three behind Justin Rose.