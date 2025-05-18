Why Wyndham Clark’s Driver Smash Was Particularly Ironic At PGA Championship

Like a number of big-name players at the 2025 PGA Championship, the week hasn’t gone according to plan for 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

He was two-over for the tournament and in 51st place heading to the 16th during his final round at Quail Hollow, nowhere close to contending for a second Major title. Following his tee shot at the 515-yard par-4, his patience finally snapped.

The American put plenty into his drive, sending his ball 322 yards down the fairway, although unfortunately for him, straight into a bunker hugging the right-hand side. It’s safe to say he didn’t hold back, turning around in disgust before smashing the offending club into the ground, and clean removing the head in the process. He then picked up the shaft before tossing it to one side.

A quick check-in on Wyndham Clark's Sunday pic.twitter.com/OzEgjsbpgJMay 18, 2025

The aftermath pic.twitter.com/XZabIkuWPxMay 18, 2025

Clark's moment of frustration provided a particularly ironic moment because the incident took place right in front of a T-Mobile billboard, for which the 31-year-old is an ambassador, having linked up with the telecommunications company in April 2024.

Clark went on to make a bogey at the 16th, before completing his three-over round of 72, driverless, but with successive pars.

His disappointing week came just over two years after he had a far more memorable time at Quail Hollow, claiming his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship (now the Truist Championship).

Wyndham Clark won hois maiden PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

While his performance at the PGA Championship wasn't anywhere close to matching that four-shot win over Xander Schauffele, he can take some solace from the fact he wasn't the only one to let his frustrations get the better of him this week.

For example, on Friday, Shane Lowry hit his club into a pitch mark his ball had landed in on his way to becoming one of many big names to cut.

At least Clark made it as far as the weekend. However, given his disappointing performance, it will no doubt be a case of back to the drawing board in the coming weeks, albeit with a new driver in his bag.