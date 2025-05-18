Why Wyndham Clark’s Driver Smash Was Particularly Ironic At PGA Championship
The 2023 US Open champion took his frustrations out on his driver in the final round at Quail Hollow – and it led to a particularly ironic moment
Like a number of big-name players at the 2025 PGA Championship, the week hasn’t gone according to plan for 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark.
He was two-over for the tournament and in 51st place heading to the 16th during his final round at Quail Hollow, nowhere close to contending for a second Major title. Following his tee shot at the 515-yard par-4, his patience finally snapped.
The American put plenty into his drive, sending his ball 322 yards down the fairway, although unfortunately for him, straight into a bunker hugging the right-hand side. It’s safe to say he didn’t hold back, turning around in disgust before smashing the offending club into the ground, and clean removing the head in the process. He then picked up the shaft before tossing it to one side.
A quick check-in on Wyndham Clark's Sunday pic.twitter.com/OzEgjsbpgJMay 18, 2025
The aftermath pic.twitter.com/XZabIkuWPxMay 18, 2025
Clark's moment of frustration provided a particularly ironic moment because the incident took place right in front of a T-Mobile billboard, for which the 31-year-old is an ambassador, having linked up with the telecommunications company in April 2024.
Clark went on to make a bogey at the 16th, before completing his three-over round of 72, driverless, but with successive pars.
His disappointing week came just over two years after he had a far more memorable time at Quail Hollow, claiming his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship (now the Truist Championship).
While his performance at the PGA Championship wasn't anywhere close to matching that four-shot win over Xander Schauffele, he can take some solace from the fact he wasn't the only one to let his frustrations get the better of him this week.
For example, on Friday, Shane Lowry hit his club into a pitch mark his ball had landed in on his way to becoming one of many big names to cut.
At least Clark made it as far as the weekend. However, given his disappointing performance, it will no doubt be a case of back to the drawing board in the coming weeks, albeit with a new driver in his bag.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
