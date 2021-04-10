The American is still a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, although that could change this weekend...

Can Will Zalatoris Finally Earn His PGA Tour Card?

Will Zalatoris has been one of the best golfers on the planet over the past six months and he is now in contention to win his first Major title at The Masters this weekend.

The World No.46 has made his last 11 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour but, staggeringly, he is not yet a member of the premier golf circuit.

He has been on a meteoric rise since June 2019 when he was outside of the world’s top 1,000.

The American, who finished T6th at the 2020 US Open, managed to bag a few starts on the PGA Tour following his performance at Winged Foot and he has not looked back since.

Zalatoris is officially still a Korn Ferry Tour player, although he has not played on the second-tier US circuit since September.

If he were to win this week, he would finally earn a PGA Tour card and all of the FedEx Cup points he has accrued this season would be attributed to him.

He would be 4th in the standings with a Major victory at Augusta National.

He is aiming to emulate Danny Willett who won his maiden PGA Tour title with a Major victory at The Masters in 2016.

The 24-year-old is also aiming to emulate his fellow ‘Z’ in Fuzzy Zoeller, who was the last debutant to win The Masters in 1979.

“I wanted to be here my entire life,” Zalatoris said of The Masters.

“Some people shy away from that, but I’m excited to be here. I’ve wanted to be here forever.

“There’s no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here.

“And obviously the job is not done by any means, but I think standing on the first tee and hearing your name called, that’s something that every kid dreams of. “

