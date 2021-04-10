We take a look at what the young American is wearing out at Augusta National.

What Is Will Zalatoris Wearing?

Young star Will Zalatoris has had a meteoric rise in the game bursting into the world’s top-50 despite not being an official member of the PGA Tour yet. He was quickly signed by FootJoy and as such he wears the clothing and shoes made by the brand.

Let’s take a look at his outfits for the week at Augusta National.

Below is his scripting for The Masters in 2021.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

On Thursday Zalatoris will be wearing this Camo Floral Print polo which made our best golf polos list.

Like the whole collection he’s wearing this week, the floral effect is an Augusta special and is available in a couple of other colours too.

FootJoy Lisle Cocktail Print Polo

The American will be wearing the FootJoy Lisle Cocktail Print polo on Friday, a polo that matches nicely with the colours of Augusta National.

It is made with a moisture-wicking material, ideal for the hot conditions that usually show up in Georgia.

FootJoy Lisle Foulard Polo

A slightly more classic look than the two designs above is the FootJot Lisle Foulard polo in a blue colourway.

After a fantastic Thursday and Friday at Augusta National, Zalatoris will wear this on Saturday.

FootJoy Lisle Daisy Print Polo Shirt

FootJoy has implemented several new designs this year that are sure to help you stand out from the crowd. Take this daisy print polo for example which Zalatoris will wear on Sunday. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we think it looks great. It is unique whilst managing to retain some style, and the overall performance on offer is top-notch because of the ProDry Lightweight fabric, moisture management, and SPF 30 UV protection.

FootJoy Regular Fit Trousers

Zalatoris will be wearing this trousers across the week in a variety of colours to match the polos above.

They are a classic golf trouser and aren’t as tapered as some of the other trousers on the market

FootJoy Houndstooth Jacquard Quarter Zip

His midlayer for when the wind picks up on Friday is this FootJoy Houndstooth quarter zip. Made from 100% polyester it looks great and has a nice stretchy feel.

FootJoy Lightweight Thermal Insulated Vest

This is an ideal bit of clothing for when its too cold for just a half-zip.

Zalatoris will be wearing this on Saturday and its thermal lining makes it a must-have colder, windier conditions and can be worn under or over a half zip, depending on your preference.

FootJoy Fleece Quarter Zip Contrast Trim

On Sunday Zalatoris will go for this pink fleece quarter zip.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

Part of FootJoy’s 2021 Premiere Series, the Premiere Packard shoes were created with the help of a number of Tour pros to create the ideal golf shoe.

It’s a classic look but it is packed full of 2021 technology.

The Packard, named after FootJoy founder Frederick Packard, features exquisite detailing and pebble grain leather.

It also uses a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area that is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching to provide a sophisticated aesthetic.

Zalatoris will be wearing the limited edition peach cobbler models all week and are pictured above

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

This classic Titleist cap is a great fit for most size heads and is also breathable thanks to the partially mesh back.

With ProV1 and ‘FJ’ stitching either of the cap, it’s a professional look to be able to take with you to the golf course.

FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove

Quite simply the best FootJoy glove on the market worn by most of the Tour pros who are FootJoy ambassadors.

The Tour-quality cabretta leather and super thin material creates the best possible feel with the golf club.

It is also durable, usable in all conditions and comfortably stretches to your exact hand shape after a few uses.

FootJoy Braided Belt

This highly fashionable belt, which is available in five colours, will not only make you look the part but it is also made to last. It has a nice stretch fit for comfort whilst the leather tipping and chrome buckle add a touch of class to proceedings.