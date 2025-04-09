‘I Will Be Back’ - LIV Golfer Vows To Make Masters Return After Dropping Out Of Field

Adrian Meronk has vowed to make it to The Masters in future years after missing out for the first time since 2022

Adrian Meronk takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship
Adrian Meronk has vowed to return to The Masters in the future
At the 2024 Masters, 13 LIV Golfers competed thanks to a variety of qualification routes, including past champions and recent Major winners. This year’s edition features all of the stars from the circuit who teed it up in 2024, except one.

Last year, Adrian Meronk secured his place at the tournament courtesy of being in the world’s top 50 in the final week of 2023. However, despite picking up his maiden LIV Golf title in Riyadh two months ago, it did nothing for his world ranking, with the League unable to offer the points.

Including last year’s Masters, Meronk has played 10 world ranking events elsewhere in the past 12 months, but his ranking has continued to fall, and he now stands at 200th, far beneath the top 50 he needed to claim a place.

Unlike fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann, Meronk wasn’t one of the lucky ones to receive a special invite to The Masters, meaning without eligibility via another route, the Pole misses out this year for the first time since 2022.

Despite the disappointment of failing to make it to Augusta National for the third successive year, Meronk isn’t giving up on his dream of playing in future editions.

He has posted a message on X where he wished those in the field luck and vowed to return in the future. He wrote: “Didn’t get the invite to @TheMasters this year. Grateful for the invitations I’ve received in the past - unforgettable experiences. Wishing all the players the best of luck this week at Augusta. What a stage to compete on. I’m not hanging my head. I’m working harder than ever - because I know I’ll be back. Not for the fame. For the dream.”

Reclaiming a place in The Masters field could prove easier said than done for Meronk. That’s because, without a potential agreement that would see the men’s elite game reunite, his options for qualifying are limited.

Unlike the US Open and The Open, there is not currently a designated pathway for LIV Golfers to reach The Masters through their performances in the big-money League. The 31-year-old is also unlikely to make the fields of any of the three other Majors this year via his world ranking.

Adrian Meronk at the 2023 Masters

Adrian Meronk played in the previous two editions of The Masters

Barring an invite, that as good as takes him out of the equation for next month’s PGA Championship, although he could still reach the US Open and The Open through final qualifying.

If he does make it to one or more of the remaining Majors, he would then need to either win the event in question to guarantee a place at Augusta National for the next five years or finish in the top four and ties to earn a one-year exemption.

Another option could be to take inspiration from Niemann and continue impressing during the LIV Golf season and elsewhere in the hope of doing enough to persuade Augusta National that he is worthy of a special invite for next year’s event.

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

