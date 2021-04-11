After Tsubasa Kajitani's success at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Hideki Matsuyama will have the opportunity to claim Japan's second victory at Augusta National in a matter of weeks.



Can Hideki Matsuysama Do The Double For Japan At Augusta National?

Japanese star, Hideki Matsuyama, produced a stunning round of 65 during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National.

The 29-year-old has a fantastic record at Augusta, producing six consecutive top-30 finishes.

Matsuyama, who finished as the leading amateur in 2011, managed five birdies and an eagle during his third round to sit four shots clear of nearest challengers Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishmann.

Although the 29-year-old will be looking for his first Major triumph, he will also be hoping to join fellow countryman Tsubasa Kajitani, who claimed the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last week.

The 17-year-old, who was the youngest player to qualify for the top-30 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, defeated American Emilia Migliaccio in a playoff to claim the biggest win of her life.

The Japanese star managed to hole a five-foot-putt at the first playoff hole to claim the title, saying afterwards: “I wasn’t expected to win this tournament and I was just really happy to be here. I can’t really describe it right now.”

Commenting on Kajitani’s victory, Matsuyama said: “I was playing last week in Texas so I didn’t get to see her victory, but it was fantastic, and I hope I can follow in her shoes and make Japan proud.”

With the famous victory, Matsuyama now has the chance to claim Japan’s second victory at Augusta National, with a four-shot margin heading into the final round on Sunday.

It isn’t just Matsuyama and Kajitani that have enjoyed successes this season. At the start of April, Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit claimed a dominant victory at the ANA Inspiration with rounds of 66 – 69 – 67 – 68 meaning a two-shot victory over Lydia Ko.