'I'm Working Hard To Figure It Out' - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New 'Prototype' Golf Balls Are In The Works

When it comes to golf equipment, there is arguably no professional who pushes the barriers more than Bryson DeChambeau.

Using one-length irons and even co-designing a new driver, the current US Open champion is always striving for perfection, so-much-so, that he is even prototyping some new golf balls.

Bryson DeChambeau watches a tee shot

DeChambeau in action during the first round of LIV Golf Miami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at LIV Golf Miami on Friday, following a three-under-par first round, DeChambeau was posed the question about his equipment, specifically his golf ball.

Back in early-March, the American revealed he had changed his golf ball from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x. Now, at Trump National Doral, he may well be in-line for another change later on in 2025.

Explaining his move to the Pro V1x, DeChambeau stated: "It seems to be flying the most consistent for me. A little bit lower flighting, a little bit more control with my half shots.

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"That was a big thing. Left Dash is a great golf ball in firm conditions, but when it got soft, it just super spun, and then when I tried to take half shots off of the Left Dash, it would just knuckle so I wouldn't get enough spin.

"I (now) have a little bit more spin throughout the bag, but on the half shots, I have a little more spin to control the golf ball on those greens a little bit.

"We haven't solved the wet and dry conditions problem, but I'm working hard to figure it out, and there's a couple cool options that are being prototyped, and we'll see where it goes. I just like pushing the envelope with innovation a little bit. It excites me."

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

A photo posted by on

As of writing, it's unclear as to what golf balls are being prototyped by DeChambeau. What we do know is that, back in March, he was on the search for a new model.

At the time, the 31-year-old claimed it was "spinning too much with my wedges," adding "hopefully I can go find a golf ball that can do that because I'm not changing my motion. I'm doing too well with that."

Following on from LIV Golf Miami, DeChambeau will head to Augusta National for The Masters, the first men's Major of the season.

After finishing in a share of sixth in 2024, his best ever result at Augusta National, DeChambeau will be among the favorites to challenge for a Green Jacket and a third Major trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau walks down the fairway at The Masters

DeChambeau managed a T6th finish at Augusta National in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'd say I'm in a great frame of mind (going into The Masters). I'm happy about life," stated DeChambeau.

"(I've) Got a lot of positive things going for me, not only in YouTube but outside of that, in business, and just the people that I have around me. I think we're stronger than ever, and that's what matters most, ultimately.

"Yeah, putting on a Green Jacket, winning the US Open trophy, winning The Open Championship, the PGA Championship, that's all great. But really what matters to me is the people that I have around me and who I can trust."

