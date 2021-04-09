Watch the best shots from day two of the 85th US Masters

Best Shots From Round Two Of The Masters

If the opening round at the Masters was a little quiet – aside from Justin Rose’s fireworks, of course – Friday was anything but.

The greens were more receptive than they were Thursday – and many of players were quick to take advantage.

Not everyone made the highlights, but here are some of the best shots from round two of the 85th Masters.

Cameron Champ Birdies 14

A 319-yard drive, a 126-yard wedge and the perfect putt. Nice work from Cameron Champ.

Will Zalatoris Finishes With A Flurry

Will Zalatoris is enjoying his first competitive start at Augusta National. The young American carded a fine 68 to get it to -6.

Matsuyama Eagles 13

Hideki Matsuyama takes advantage of the short par-5 13th.

Trademark Spieth

Another tramliner from the former champion. Will he be wearing a second Green Jacket on Sunday?

Cameron Smith’s Stunning Second On 13

Last year’s runner-up sets up an eagle with this beautiful approach on the par-5 13th.

Rose Masters The 16th

The overnight leader got back to seven under after finding the correct level on 16 to set up a wonderful birdie – and it got him back to seven under, which is where he started the day.

Bernd Wiesberger Makes Birdie On 10

Three perfect shots and Wiesberger notches a birdie on the difficult 10th – a place where you don’t get too many.

Bryson’s Beauty On 18

Bryson DeChambeau capped a fine day’s work with this wonderful approach on the final hole.

Can the US Open champion continue his comeback on moving day? He’s certainly not out of it…

We’re all set for moving day, but will the players still be throwing darts on Saturday after getting favourable conditions in the second round?

However the course sets up, brace yourself for a dramatic weekend of golf from Augusta National.