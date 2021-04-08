Watch the best shots from day one of the 85th US Masters

Best Shots From Round One Of The Masters

It was by no means an explosive start to the Masters, but in amongst all the scrappy stuff and gritty par saves, there were some terrific shots – including an ace from Tommy Fleetwood.

And towards the end of the day, the 85th Masters certainly came to life.

Here are the best shots from round one of the Masters.

Fleetwood’s Ace

Let’s start with that hole-in-one from Southport man.

How to play the par-3 16th? Forget using the slope to work the ball down to the hole, just take dead aim…

The Perfect Approach

Jason Kokrak signs off for the day in style with this beauty on 18.

Thomas Steals One On 10

Birdies on 10 aren’t easy to come by, but Justin Thomas left himself just a few feet for his three.

Rose Gets The Putter Going

Justin Rose got hot after a bogey on seven – very hot.

Spieth Finds His Range

Jordan Spieth could do a lot of damage this week if he starts putting like this again…

‘Captain America’ With A Peach On 16

Patrick Reed uses the slope to his advantage to pick up a birdie at the par-3 16th.

Rose With A ‘Member’s Bounce’

Rose shows everyone how to use the bank on the par-5 8th.

Hovland From Deep

Viktor Hovland drains a birdie from just off the back of the 15th green. It was travelling, but in it went…

The Touch Of A Master

Defending champion, Dustin Johnson goes wild after pitching in for birdie on 11. What a bonus.

Poults Chips In

Ian Poulter got things going on the back nine with this chip-in birdie on the par-5 13th.

Spieth With A Huge Break

The former champion chips in for eagle and makes a big move at 15.

With rain forecast at Augusta, we might just see a few more attacking shots over the weekend.