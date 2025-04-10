The 2025 Masters Begins As Honorary Starters Hit Opening Tee Shots On Beautiful Morning At Augusta National
Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player all hit tee shots down the first fairway at Augusta National Golf Club to begin the 2025 Masters tournament
The 2025 Masters tournament is officially underway after Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson all struck ceremonial tee shots down the first fairway at Augusta National on Thursday morning.
Three-time champion, Player went first in front of an impressive crowd at 7:30am local time and remarked that "that fairway gets a little more narrow every year" before crunching a driver and subsequently unleashing his trademark high kick - an outstanding achievement for an 89-year-old.
Six-time Masters champion, Nicklaus followed - 50 years on from his fifth Green Jacket - and quipped that he would try not to fall down putting his tee in the ground. After managing to do so successfully, the 85-year-old said: "I won!" and proceeded to strike his drive cleanly down the fairway. As he walked back towards his wife, Barbara, Nicklaus joked that he was pleased to see his ball leave the ground for a moment.
Two-time Masters winner and eight-time Major champion, Watson was the last to go, also commenting on how difficult it was for him to put a tee peg in the ground. Watson's swing was as smooth as ever, though, as the 75-year-old thumped his ball down the first to rapturous applause.
Immediately after, Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters chairman, Fred Ridley, declared that the 2025 Masters tournament was officially open.
Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson begin the 2025 Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LstSDUkltbApril 10, 2025
The first competitors to play away on Tea Olive were PGA Tour winners, Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire. Riley fired left into the trees but still managed to make par on the opening hole, however, Kizzire's wild inaccuracy off the tee to the right was punished via a bogey.
The weather forecast at The Masters for the rest of Thursday looks beautiful with hardly any wind and plenty of sunny skies, ideal scoring conditions for the 95 players in the field.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That sun and docile breeze is expected to make way for much more blustery conditions on Friday, though, with possible thunderstorms in the morning and evening potentially causing disruption for those looking to put themselves in the picture at the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler - the defending champion - begins his quest for consecutive titles and a third overall at 10:15am EDT (3:15pm BST) alongside Justin Thomas and ASU amateur, Jose Luis Ballester.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Motocaddy S1 2025 Electric Trolley Review
Twenty years on from the first iteration of Motocaddy's flagship S1 trolley, how does the latest version stack up against the competition?
By Dan Parker Published
-
What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?
The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is Bernhard Langer's Masters Record?
The German will be making his 41st and final appearance at the 2025 Masters, with Langer enjoying an incredible record around Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch The Masters Round One: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Thursday April 10, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round One at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
New Drivers And 11-Irons - The Crazy Equipment Changes Ahead Of The 2025 Masters
Take a dive into the equipment changes made by some of the world's best on the dawn of the 2025 Masters
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters
Every professional player needs a caddie and, at The Masters, we take a look at each player-caddie partnership taking on Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Confirms Driver Switch Ahead Of The Masters
The five-time Major winner heads in to Augusta National as one of the favorites, but revealed he had changed his driver following LIV Golf Miami last week
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest
Nico Echavarria defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to claim The Masters Par 3 title, with plenty of memories created along the way at Augusta National on Wednesday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could Dustin Johnson Make A Surprise Return To The Major Scene? The 2020 Green Jacket Winner Sounds Confident…
The LIV Golfer believes his game is trending upwards as he prepares for his bid to claim the Green Jacket for the second time
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Get 2026 Masters Tickets
Tickets for Augusta National are not easy to come by, but here's how you can apply to be at The Masters in 2026
By Michael Weston Published