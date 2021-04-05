The opening two days of the Masters 2021 could be disrupted due to thunderstorms say the weather forecasters.

The Masters Weather Forecast 2021

Last years The Masters had to be held in November due to coronavirus. This year the tournament returns to its familiar April slot.

The colder weather in November did not play as much a factor to shot distance as some had anticipated in advance. It was unseasonably mild during the tournament. However the softer conditions aided low scoring with Dustin Johnson shooting record-breaking score.

Last November the first round was suspended almost as soon as it had begun. Only three groups had teed off before the hooter sounded to halt play due to heavy rain and predicted thunderstorms.

The three-hour delay meant that it was the first time that a round had gone unfinished on the day it started at The Masters since 2006.

Could something similar happen this time around? Quite possibly.

Here is the day-to-forecast for the four days of the tournament.

Thursday

It is forecast to start cloudy and in the afternoon there could be scattered showers and thunderstorms, but hopefully these will be in the evening after play has finished.

Chance of rain: 40%. High 28C. Winds SW at 15 to 25 km/h.

Friday

Friday is set to be a very pleasant day with winds of just 5-10mph from the NW moving WNW later in the evening. It will be as warm as 26C around 3pm. Possible thunderstorms later in the day.

Chance of rain: 40%. High 26C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.

Saturday

After another expected rainy night the weather begins to improve for the rest of the tournament. The day should see sunshine bursting between the clouds.

Chance of rain: 24%. High 23C. Winds NW at 10 to 15 km/h.

Sunday

Another day of sunshine peeping out from between clouds. Hopefully, if there have been weather delays earlier in the tournament, all will be done and dusted for another year, and the Green Jacket slipped over someone’s shoulders, by the time the sun sets at 7.56pm.

Chance of rain: 24%. High 22C. Winds N at 10 to 15 km/h.