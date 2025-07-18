The Open 2025: Pro Cards Disastrous 10 After Out Bounds Followed By Bunker Nightmare

The shot tracker makes for very poor reading. A 10 on the par-4 4th at Royal Portrush, and Shaun Norris' Open Championship is all but over.

The Dunluce course is a bit of a beast, as the South African discovered when his tee shot sailed out of bounds on the 4th hole.

Any hopes Norris had of rescuing the situation with no worse than a double bogey vanished as he found the fairway bunker with his third shot off the tee, and made a mess of getting out of the trap.

The 43-year-old ended up taking four shots to escape the sand, and dropped from one over par to +7 in the blink of an eye.

It could have been even worse, but Norris managed to hold himself together to hole a seven-footer to prevent an 11 going on the card.

Good lord if this isn't the most Open Championship coded thing ever then I be hard pressed to find what isI present Shaun Norris's scorecard from the 4th hole pic.twitter.com/rtDuWCmibVJuly 18, 2025

To his credit, the two-time DP World Tour winner birdied the very next hole to get back to +5.

His mission now will be to try and pick up a couple more shots and hope the conditions get even tougher for the players this afternoon to give himself a chance of making it through to the weekend.

The 504-yard, par-4 4th hole at Royal Portrush is currently ranked as the third hardest hole on the course, playing more than a quarter of a shot over par.

Shaun Norris in second-round action at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a hole that gave Norris trouble yesterday, too, although a six in round one only cost him two shots.

It means Norris has currently dropped a total of eight shots in the space of one hole in just two rounds.