'I Don't Know What To Do' - Bryson DeChambeau Uncertain Over Future
Bryson DeChambeau says he's uncertain what his future holds due to LIV Golf's financial problems
Bryson DeChambeau says he's still uncertain about what direction his future will head amid all the uncertainty over LIV Golf's survival.
DeChambeau also making headlines for his thoughts on the moon landing was not on our golfing bingo card for 2026.
And yet, the two-time Major champion has been making waves for his thoughts on space travel just as much as his future plans if LIV Golf folds.
DeChambeau's latest media appearance came in a wide-ranging interview on The Katie Miller Podcast where he talked about everything from golf with President Donald Trump to playing golf on the moon.
DeChambeau did not speak to the media at the PGA Championship as he missed the cut at Aronimink - with the backdrop of LIV Golf's future being in the balance as the Saudi PIF prepares to end its funding.
LIV Gold CEO Scott O'Neil says DeChambeau is heavily involved in the search for new funding, but the man himself did not sound so certain when he spoke to Katie Miller about his future.
"I'm in that weird space right now, I don't know what to do, either content creation or professional golf," DeChambeau said on the Katie Miller Podcast.
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“I don’t know what to do right now.”
Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't think the footage of the moon landing is real."I don't think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don't know about the footage. It's quite wild."📹: @katiemillerpod pic.twitter.com/QIeDpuxHk4May 19, 2026
It was a throwaway comment with DeChambeau laughing but it also serves to underline the huge uncertainty around both the player and the league right now.
DeChambeau has previously said he could just do YouTube golf and play in the Majors, and insisted that financially the rewards for being a top men's pro golfer and content creator were about the same.
"If you're up at that level in content creation they are very, very similar," he added.
DeChambeau questions moon landing
One reply DeChambeau is going viral for though is his response to whether he thought astronaut Alan Shepard did actually play golf on the moon during the 1971 Apollo 14 mission.
“Oh, conspiracy theory, I don’t know,” DeChambeau laughed.
“Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there, so I tend to go that route because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that,” DeChambeau explained on the Katie Miller Podcast this week.
“Artemis just went around the moon. I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did.
"I don’t think the footage is real, but I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage, it’s quite wild.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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