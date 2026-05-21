'I Don't Know What To Do' - Bryson DeChambeau Uncertain Over Future

Bryson DeChambeau says he's still uncertain about what direction his future will head amid all the uncertainty over LIV Golf's survival.

DeChambeau also making headlines for his thoughts on the moon landing was not on our golfing bingo card for 2026.

And yet, the two-time Major champion has been making waves for his thoughts on space travel just as much as his future plans if LIV Golf folds.

DeChambeau's latest media appearance came in a wide-ranging interview on The Katie Miller Podcast where he talked about everything from golf with President Donald Trump to playing golf on the moon.

DeChambeau did not speak to the media at the PGA Championship as he missed the cut at Aronimink - with the backdrop of LIV Golf's future being in the balance as the Saudi PIF prepares to end its funding.

LIV Gold CEO Scott O'Neil says DeChambeau is heavily involved in the search for new funding, but the man himself did not sound so certain when he spoke to Katie Miller about his future.

"I'm in that weird space right now, I don't know what to do, either content creation or professional golf," DeChambeau said on the Katie Miller Podcast.

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“I don’t know what to do right now.”

Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't think the footage of the moon landing is real."I don't think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don't know about the footage. It's quite wild."📹: @katiemillerpod pic.twitter.com/QIeDpuxHk4May 19, 2026

It was a throwaway comment with DeChambeau laughing but it also serves to underline the huge uncertainty around both the player and the league right now.

DeChambeau has previously said he could just do YouTube golf and play in the Majors, and insisted that financially the rewards for being a top men's pro golfer and content creator were about the same.

"If you're up at that level in content creation they are very, very similar," he added.

DeChambeau questions moon landing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One reply DeChambeau is going viral for though is his response to whether he thought astronaut Alan Shepard did actually play golf on the moon during the 1971 Apollo 14 mission.

“Oh, conspiracy theory, I don’t know,” DeChambeau laughed.

“Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there, so I tend to go that route because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that,” DeChambeau explained on the Katie Miller Podcast this week.

“Artemis just went around the moon. I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did.

"I don’t think the footage is real, but I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage, it’s quite wild.”

Teeing Off with Trump: Bryson DeChambeau Spills on Golfing with POTUS | KMP Ep.40 - YouTube Watch On