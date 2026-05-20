Shot Scope Introduces New Analysis Feature To Speed Up Your Journey To Lower Scores
Shot Scope has revealed its new game improvement Shot Scope 6 feature, which provides six key metrics designed to help lower your scores quicker
Every golfer wants to improve but, for the most part, they don't actually know the strengths and weaknesses of their games.
We're not just saying this, but many individuals will benefit from using the best golf shot tracking apps and devices and, right now, Shot Scope has unveiled a new feature within its performance-analysis capabilities.
Named the Shot Scope 6, the brand has used its database of over 460 million recorded shots and 100 Tour level statistics to come up with six metrics that impact players' scores the most.
Now live within the Shot Scope mobile app and web dashboard for both existing and new users, it contains all the handy data you'll need.
The six metrics are listed as "Troublesome Tee Shots, Driving Distance, Greens in Regulation, Multiple Chip Shots, Number of Three Putts and Missed Putts Inside 5 Feet."
By tracking these factors, the Shot Scope 6 provides a benchmark for scoring barriers for those breaking 80 or 90, etc. This allows golfers to quickly and easily pinpoint areas for improvement that prevented them from hitting their target in that round.
Speaking about the all-new Shot Scope 6, the company's CEO, David Hunter, stated: "Breaking down the game into these six key statistics reveals a simple truth: lower scores don’t come from one magic fix, they come from making smarter, incremental decisions on every shot.
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"This is the strength of the Shot Scope 6. Meaningful statistics that reveal exactly where scoring potential is hiding.
"Improve each stat incrementally, and the effect builds over time. Less wasted shots, more controlled rounds, and hopefully a consistent downward shift in handicap."
As mentioned, the Shot Scope 6 is showcased throughout the mobile app, dashboard, and website, working via the brand's shot tracking technology.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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