Tiger Woods Tops List Of Most Googled Athlete In The USA For 2021
Tiger Woods finished above a number of sporting stars to claim the accolade of most Googled athlete in America.
By Matt Cradock published
After announcing his return to competition at the PNC Championship on the 16th - 19th December, it has been revealed that the 15-time Major champion is now the most googled athlete of 2021 in the USA.
Woods, who has endured a torrid year after his severe car crash in February, has made an unbelievable comeback, releasing a video of himself hitting golf balls for the first time in November, just nine months after breaking his tibia and fibula.
Now, the 45-year-old has topped the Google Trends Top 10 of the most searched Athletes of 2021 in America, finishing above the likes of gymnast Simone Biles, American football stars Odell Beckham Jr and Aaron Rodgers, footballer Christian Eriksen and YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul.
Most popular trending searches of athletes on Google in the U.S. in 2021:1️⃣Tiger Woods2️⃣Simone Biles 3️⃣Henry Ruggs III 4️⃣Odell Beckham Jr.5️⃣Aaron Rodgers 6️⃣Giannis Antetokounmpo7️⃣Sha'Carri Richardson8️⃣Deshaun Watson 9️⃣Christian Eriksen 🔟Jake PaulDecember 8, 2021
In the global lists, the 15-time Major winner ranked second, behind Danish footballer Eriksen, who suffered a frightening cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
The Top 10 list did cause a slight stir, unsurprisingly with Jake Paul, who, after finding out he ranked 10th, tweeted “Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021. Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022."
Now though, Woods' attention will be solely on the PNC Championship, with the American partnering his son Charlie for a second year. After announcing his return, Woods said “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”
It will be Woods' close friends, father and son, Mike and Justin Thomas who will aim to defend the title they won in 2020, with the two-day event featuring a 20-team field of Major or Players Championship winners.
Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021 📈Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022. pic.twitter.com/yMxqlGCtHCDecember 8, 2021
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
